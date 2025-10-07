Scientists discover surprising link between bone health and where people live — here's what you need to know

This is important because better bone density reduces the risk of osteoporosis later in life.

Good news for anyone who loves going to the park: Scientists have discovered that living near green spaces can improve bone density among children aged 4 to 6 years old, a critical time for building a healthy bone foundation for later in life.

What's important to know?

As part of growing research published in the Environmental Health journal, shared by the JAMA Network, participants who lived closer to an accessible green space (within a 300- to 3,000-meter radius) had significantly higher bone mineral density following an ultrasound scan. And beyond that, more green space within a larger radius (1,000 meters) was significantly associated with reduced odds of having low bone density.

This is important because, according to the Better Health Channel, better bone density reduces the risk of osteoporosis later in life, a condition that makes bones weaker and more likely to fracture.

"These findings highlight the importance of early-life exposure to residential green space on bone health during critical periods of growth and development, with long-term implications," the research paper reported.

While it's long been part of conventional wisdom that it's good to "touch grass" and "get some fresh air," the findings help to reinforce that actually acting on that advice and truly going for walks in green spaces can make positive differences in your health. Of course, the findings are more correlation than direct causation, but a walk in the park is a walk in the park, so you don't have too many excuses not to get out there, with or without a kid.

How else can kids and adults improve their bone health?

Finding an exercise program that promotes bone growth is crucial for many children to develop lifelong healthy bones. Making sure kids are getting necessary amounts of calcium and vitamin D is also essential.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

As adults, eating plenty of vegetables, maintaining a strength training routine, and consuming enough protein are great ways to ensure strong, healthy bones and help prevent the risk of osteoporosis.

Plus, a collagen supplement may help protect bone health. Similar to studies that show collagen's benefits for joint conditions like arthritis, the protein also may help with overall bone strength.

The Cool Down's favorite way to incorporate collagen into a daily routine is with partner brand Garden of Life's joint and bone health supplements.

Our editors are big fans of the grass-fed collagen supplement, which helps maintain joints and mobility as well as supporting skin elasticity, strong nails, and healthy hair with clean ingredients.

What's Garden of Life's overall sustainability plan?

Garden of Life is a certified B Corporation company, which means it's a mission-driven company that balances purpose with profit.

Founded in 2000, it's a recognized leader in the natural specialty vitamin and supplement industry. It is also LEED Gold Certified and has partnered with leading nonprofits like 4ocean to remove 500,000 pounds of plastic and trash from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.