Grebes feed feathers to their chicks, turning fluff into a defense against fish bones

"The tough bits are then regurgitated within a ball of feathers."

Grebes have an unusual way of dealing with a fish-based diet: In addition to swallowing prey, these waterbirds also consume their own feathers and feed them to their chicks.

What's happening?

The National Audubon Society (@audubonsociety) sparked intrigue on Instagram after posting about this bird's feather-eating habit.

"Did you know that grebes prefer their meals with a side of feathers?" the organization asked.

"One reason for that is their feathers slow down digestion, protecting parts of their digestive tract from bones that are both tough to digest and potentially damaging to the intestines," the National Audubon Society explained. It also posted a photo of a grebe with its chicks, including one with a feather in its mouth.

Why does it matter?

Animal behavior is often shaped by specific environmental pressures. For birds that eat fish, sharp bones can pose a hazard, and grebes use feathers as one way to limit that danger.

"The tough bits are then regurgitated within a ball of feathers, much the way owls spit up pellets of bones from their prey. A grebe may pop out as many as six feather balls in an evening," National Audubon Society wrote of birds, which it described as misunderstood for centuries.

Understanding environmental issues is important because birds like grebes can offer a window into how healthy aquatic habitats function and how much biodiversity exists close to home. These habitats provide food and shelter for birds and other species, while also helping with water filtration and flood control in human communities.

What are people saying?

Social media users gushed over birds.

"Fascinating information about a bird I know very little about. Thanks. Those babies are so beautiful," one person wrote on Instagram.

"Most precious and beautiful family photo!" another said.

"Fluffy remedy," a third quipped.

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