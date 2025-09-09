Researchers achieve major breakthrough with new material that could replace plastic: 'Outstanding potential'

The next big plastic alternative doesn't come from a lab or a factory; it comes from a vineyard. Researchers have transformed discarded grapevine canes into packaging film that holds up better than plastic but breaks down in soil in just over two weeks, reported Interesting Engineering.

Plastic bags are one of the most stubborn contributors to global waste — and the world uses about five trillion of them a year. They clog waterways, pollute sidewalks and parks, and can linger for hundreds of years. By reimagining discarded grapevines as packaging, scientists believe they've found a way to cut down on both agricultural waste and the single-use plastics that dominate daily life.

"Using underutilized grapevine prunings as a cellulose source for packaging films enhances waste management in the field and addresses the global issue of plastic pollution," said Srinivas Janaswamy, PhD, associate professor of dairy and food Science at South Dakota State University (SDSU).

The innovation builds on years of research into cellulose, the most abundant organic polymer on Earth. Cellulose forms the rigid scaffolding in plant cell walls, and it's both tough and naturally biodegradable. Janaswamy has already extracted it from avocados, banana peels, switchgrass, and even spent coffee grounds.

"Several of the materials that Janaswamy previously used had a high-water content," noted Anne Fennell, PhD, a distinguished professor in agronomy and horticulture at SDSU. "In contrast the winter pruning [of grapevines] yields a cellulose-dense material with low water content, making them an abundant ideal material to work with."

After collecting the canes from the university's vineyard, the team dried, ground, and processed them into films. Lab tests revealed that the grapevine films weren't just durable, but they actually outperformed plastic bags in tensile strength. Even better, when placed in soil, they completely decomposed in just 17 days.

"These films demonstrate outstanding potential for food packaging applications," Janaswamy said, adding that their transparency makes them consumer-friendly by allowing products to stay visible on store shelves.

Instead of treating vineyard canes as disposable debris, this research shows they can be the foundation for packaging that's stronger, clearer, and far more sustainable than plastic. If scaled, that could mean fewer microplastics in our food and water, less plastic waste piling up in landfills, and a practical way for growers to get more value for what's usually discarded.

