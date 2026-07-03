Michigan's Grand Traverse region adds four fast EV chargers with 30- to 45-minute boosts

At Brewery Creek in Greilickville, Michigan, four public DC fast chargers are now available, giving electric vehicle drivers in the Grand Traverse region a place to add a substantial charge during a stop of about 30 to 45 minutes.

What happened?

Elmwood Township and Traverse City Light & Power partnered to add the new four-charger site at Brewery Creek, across from the Elmwood Township Marina on the Greilickville Harbor waterfront.

According to 9&10 News, the Traverse City Light & Power Board approved a 10-year arrangement that brings the location into the TCEV Network.

The chargers sit along the west side of M-22 — Cedar Street — in a visible area near local amenities. Traverse City Light & Power said Brewery Creek emerged as the preferred location after multiple sites were considered, citing accessibility, construction timing, and the area's need for more fast-charging options.

Jacob Hardy, sustainability and key accounts manager at Traverse City Light & Power, said, "Brewery Creek fills a gap in the existing charging network and provides residents and visitors with a convenient, reliable place to charge while enjoying nearby businesses and amenities."

Why does it matter?

Fast chargers can make regional EV travel much more practical, especially in an area that serves residents, commuters, and seasonal visitors. A 30- to 45-minute charging stop can be enough for drivers to continue their trip without a long delay, helping ease range anxiety along a busy corridor like M-22.

That kind of convenience can also make more drivers feel comfortable switching to an EV, which can translate into meaningful savings. EV owners typically spend less on fuel than drivers of gas-powered cars, and they often face lower routine maintenance costs since EVs do not require oil changes and have fewer moving parts that wear down over time.

Expanded public charging also makes cleaner transportation more accessible for people who may not be able to plug in at home.

What's being done?

A previously approved agreement with GM helped cover the equipment and gave the utility the ability to add this extra charging location.

Separate from that GM-supported funding, the project may qualify for direct-pay reimbursement through the federal Alternative Fuel Vehicle Refueling Property Credit program for up to 40% of eligible costs.

That arrangement left Elmwood Township with no installation cost while adding a new public amenity for the area. Harbormaster Dan Jenuwine said that although Brewery Creek parking is set aside for people visiting the Elmwood Township Marina and Greilickville Park, "the four EV charging stations are open to the public and available for anyone to use at any time."

For drivers who do have access to a garage or driveway, charging at home is usually much cheaper than relying on public fast chargers. Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates for faster Level 2 home chargers.

"Expanding fast-charging infrastructure is an important step in supporting transportation electrification across our region," Hardy said.

Jenuwine added, "We are proud to help meet the growing needs of electric vehicle owners while adding another valuable amenity that benefits both our residents and visitors to the Grand Traverse region."

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