Gorilla group took a record 91 months to trust humans after poaching trauma

"Gorillas have the capacity to distinguish between threatening people, such as poachers, and non-threatening people, such as researchers and tourists."

In Cameroon, scientists spent nearly eight years getting one wild gorilla group to stop reacting to people as a threat, making it the longest habituation period ever recorded for gorillas.

As Earth.com reported, the animals appeared to retain the effects of poaching danger long after hunting pressure had eased, highlighting how trauma can shape wildlife behavior for years.

What happened?

The research came from Concordia University and centered on a single gorilla group living on Dipikar Island in Campo Ma'an National Park, a secluded, river-ringed part of southern Cameroon. That isolation gave the team a chance to closely observe one group that had previously faced intense poaching pressure.

Before attempting closer contact in 2015, the researchers first tracked nests and mapped the gorillas' range. When they did begin approaching, they relied on calm, repeated signals — including tongue-clicking, finger-snapping, and even imitating feeding behavior — to appear nonthreatening.

During nearly 582,000 minutes of contact, the team sorted the gorillas' reactions into five categories: fear, aggression, avoidance, curiosity, and indifference. At other research sites, gorillas typically became used to human observers within 28 to 53 months, but this group needed 91 months.

Lead author France Anougue said, "Habituation has been successful in countries like Uganda, Rwanda and Central African Republic, but usually the process is much quicker."

Why does it matter?

The study period also saw a drop in signs of poaching, including gunshots, spent cartridges, and campfires, suggesting that field teams, patrols, and community outreach can offer meaningful protection.

If endangered gorillas can safely tolerate researchers and tourists, parks can build ecotourism programs that bring in revenue, create jobs for nearby communities, and help finance conservation and anti-poaching work.

Western gorillas are also major seed dispersers, helping forests regenerate and stay healthy.

Healthier forests support biodiversity and can strengthen ecosystems that people rely on, too.

What are people saying?

The findings indicate that gorillas can distinguish between dangerous people and safe ones.

"Gorillas have the capacity to distinguish between threatening people, such as poachers, and non-threatening people, such as researchers and tourists," Anougue said. "We also observed this tolerance in younger gorillas, suggesting that behavior is learned from other members of the group. Gaining their trust was not easy."

Anougue also warned, "Without the daily presence of field teams, tourists and anti-poaching patrols, these populations will become exposed to harm very quickly."

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