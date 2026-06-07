Google pledges to replenish more water than its AI data centers use as backlash grows

The company said water use should not be a "black box."

As scrutiny of AI-driven data center growth intensifies, Google has announced an expansion of its water stewardship efforts, pledging to replenish more water than it consumes at its data center sites.

What happened?

According to a report by 9to5Google, the company said it is broadening the "water stewardship" measures tied to its U.S. data centers. The announcement focuses on the cooling systems in data centers that can use a substantial amount of water, amid rising questions from communities about whether more AI infrastructure will strain local resources.

In the post, Google broke down the steps it plans to take to mitigate excess water usage that can put communities at risk.

The plan includes five main commitments: using air-cooling in places with at-risk watersheds, seeking reclaimed wastewater and other alternative supplies, helping utilities upgrade water and wastewater systems, continuing annual public disclosures of water use, and reaching a point by 2030 where the company replenishes more water at its data center sites than those sites consume.

Google said its restoration work reached more than 7 billion gallons in 2025 and that it now backs 165 water stewardship efforts across 97 watersheds. According to the report, those projects, once completed, could replenish more than 19 billion gallons a year by 2030, which it said would be more than twice its 2024 water consumption.

Separately, Google said it is putting $17 million toward new projects in Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, and Texas.

Why does it matter?

The issue matters because the AI boom can affect more than electricity demand. Many data centers use water-intensive cooling, tying the buildout of new facilities to local water supplies and the power grid.

AI can offer some benefits, including helping optimize energy systems, forecast demand, and support cleaner energy deployment. At the same time, the technology can increase electricity use, drive up water consumption, raise concerns about security and misuse, and potentially contribute to higher utility costs for households if infrastructure does not keep pace.

If data centers continue expanding rapidly, communities want to know whether local water systems and power grids can support that growth without compromising affordability or reliability.

What are people saying?

Google said water use should not be a "black box" and pointed to its practice of publicly sharing yearly water-use figures for its data center locations, which it said made it the first major cloud provider to do so.

It also said its target is to replenish 120% of the water its data center sites use by 2030 while continuing to invest in local infrastructure, including leak detection and water reuse systems.

Critics remain focused on whether AI's rapid growth will put additional pressure on local water supplies and power grids, particularly in regions already facing climate-related stress.

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