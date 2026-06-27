Google and Energy Dome bet on Ireland CO2 battery project, with a second site in view

In practical terms, that means extra wind or solar power can be stored.

Google is backing a new battery project in Ireland that could help keep the electricity grid stable when wind and solar output dip.

If the project continues as planned, that could be meaningful for households, businesses, and major power users alike, as longer-lasting energy storage can help reduce grid strain during peak demand, and make blackouts or price spikes less likely.

What happened?

County Offaly, Ireland, is set to host a 23-megawatt, 200-megawatt-hour CO2 battery backed by Google and Italy-based company Energy Dome, gasworld reported. The project already has a connection to the Greater Dublin grid and is expected to begin operating in 2028.

Last year, the two companies said they planned to expand Energy Dome's long-duration energy storage technology globally. This new deal is the first direct commercial agreement between the two companies.

Energy Dome's technology compresses and stores CO2; when the grid needs power, the CO2 is sent through a turbine to generate electricity, then returned to the gas chamber. The setup is designed to hold energy for longer stretches than many shorter-duration batteries while still avoiding greenhouse gas emissions.

In practical terms, that means extra wind or solar power can be stored and dispatched later instead of going to waste.

EirGrid, Ireland's state-owned electric transmission system operator, awarded the Offaly project a 10-year capacity contract. Energy Dome will own the facility and be responsible for operating it.

Gasworld reported that Offaly may be only the first step. Energy Dome said it wants to add a second 200-megawatt-hour battery and use that buildout to establish a domestic long-duration energy storage hub in Ireland.

Why does it matter?

That kind of flexibility offered by Energy Dome's CO2 battery could mean more reliable electricity during periods of heavy demand, better support for cities and businesses during extreme weather, and less reliance on expensive fossil-fuel backup power.

It could also help major employers, including energy-hungry data centers, manage rising energy needs without putting as much pressure on the grid.

The companies say the project could serve as a model for long-duration storage as the country works toward meeting its goal of getting 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

In 2023, gasworld reported 40.7% of Ireland's electricity came from renewable sources, and the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland said that it avoided 7.4 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

What are people saying?

Claudio Spadacini, CEO of Energy Dome, framed the project as bigger than a single battery, saying it "strengthens grid resilience and unlocks the path to 24/7 carbon-free energy in Ireland."

Google and Energy Dome have also cited the Offaly installation as a reference point for broader deployment in Ireland and beyond — not just for national grids but also for power-hungry infrastructure such as data centers.

Gasworld reported that Energy Dome already has commercial work arranged with Alliant Energy in the U.S., Engie in Italy, and NTPC in India, while Google, Energy Dome, and SRP have also announced a separate CO2 battery project in Arizona.

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