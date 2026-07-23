GM EV drivers will soon be able to lower home charging bills through new utility programs

Homeowners may be able to get more value from equipment they already have.

Home charging bills may soon fall for General Motors EV owners. For some households, vehicle batteries could also be folded into utility programs that support the grid and come with incentives.

The change comes from a new collaboration between GM Energy and grid software company WeaveGrid, aimed at making home charging more automated, more efficient, and less expensive.

What's happening?

Drivers with qualifying GM EVs are expected to gain access to managed-charging programs that automatically power up their batteries during periods when electricity is cheaper and more available, according to InsideEVs.

For drivers, that could lower monthly charging costs without requiring them to stay up late or manually schedule charging during off-peak hours.

The work between GM Energy — the automaker's energy management division — and WeaveGrid, which develops software for electric utilities, will center on managed charging. It helps shift grid-provided electricity use away from high-cost peak periods and into lower-cost times for EV charging.

Homes equipped with GM Energy's vehicle-to-home hardware and a compatible grid connection could eventually benefit even more. In participating regions, owners of eligible Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac EVs may later be able to enroll in utility programs that make more active use of battery capacity at home.

GM says a large portion of its EV lineup is positioned for that future, with vehicle-to-home capability spanning the upcoming 2027 Chevrolet Bolt as well as premium vehicles like Cadillac's 2026 Celestiq and GMC's 2026 Sierra EV.

Why does it matter?

Because electricity prices can vary by time of day, automated charging can steer energy use away from the most expensive windows. Over time, that could reduce what drivers regularly pay to charge at home.

In places where utilities also offer incentives, the savings may come from more than lower rates alone. Some GM EVs can already send stored electricity back to a home during an outage, helping keep lights and appliances running. If utilities are able to coordinate those systems responsibly, homeowners may be able to get more value from equipment they already have.

When more EVs charge during lower-demand periods, utilities can ease strain on the system and make better use of available electricity instead of ramping up supply during expensive peaks.

What's being done?

WeaveGrid's role is to connect eligible vehicles, home energy systems, and utilities so participation is easier for drivers. Rather than asking customers to constantly track rate schedules, the platform can automate charging times and, where available, help households enroll in more advanced grid-service programs.

GM is not alone in heading in this direction. Other automakers, including Rivian and Toyota as well as Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Tesla, and Stellantis, also offer managed charging capabilities.

As Mathias Bell, vice president of market development and partnerships at WeaveGrid, put it: "Managed charging is one of the most important near-term opportunities for utilities, and the same foundation can support a broader set of grid services, from distribution-level orchestration to bidirectional charging and residential storage."

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