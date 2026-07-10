Scientists say 'super-Earth' located 25 light-years away from us may be a top place to look for life

"It's right in the sweet spot."

Scientists have found a planet about 25 light-years from Earth that could offer a valuable nearby case in the hunt for life beyond our solar system.

Called GJ 3378b, it appears to orbit in the habitable "Goldilocks" zone, where liquid water might be possible.

What's happening?

According to NDTV, scientists have said GJ 3378b travels around a nearby red dwarf star and is about twice Earth's size, making it a "super-Earth."

Its relatively short distance is a major part of the appeal, said Paul Robertson, who led the study on the planet published in The Astrophysical Journal.

"This one's exciting," Robertson noted. "Twenty-five light years sounds like a long way, but the Milky Way is about 100,000 light years across, so in that respect it's our next-door neighbor."

That relative closeness gives researchers a much better chance to study the planet in greater detail.

Robertson also said, "This super-Earth gets about 90% of the radiation from its host star as Earth gets from its sun, so it's right in the sweet spot."

Why does it matter?

The biggest unanswered question is whether GJ 3378b has an atmosphere.

For scientists searching for life, that is a major deciding factor because an atmosphere can help regulate temperatures, shield a planet from harmful radiation, and make liquid water more likely to persist.

Robertson used a simple comparison to explain how delicate that balance can be: "If you scale the Earth down to the size of an apple, its atmosphere would be about as thick as the skin of the apple."

Researchers said GJ 3378b sits near the "cosmic shoreline," a threshold that helps determine whether a planet can hold onto its atmosphere.

Mars is often cited as a warning sign. It may once have had a thicker atmosphere, but much of it was later stripped away, leaving behind the cold, dry planet we know today.

The tools used to find and study worlds like this can help scientists develop better ways to understand atmospheres, radiation, and planetary stability. That knowledge also deepens our understanding of Earth's own life-supporting conditions.

What's being done?

The discovery came from two advanced instruments: the Habitable-zone Planet Finder on the 32.8-foot Hobby-Eberly Telescope at McDonald Observatory in Texas, along with the NEID spectrometer used on the WIYN telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona.

The next step is to use future space- and ground-based observatories to determine whether GJ 3378b actually has an atmosphere.

If the answer is yes, the planet could become one of the clearest nearby targets in the search for biosignatures and other clues of habitability.

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