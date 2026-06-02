Legendary giant squid turns up in deep canyons off Western Australia as scientists uncover 226 marine species

A rare giant squid has been detected in deep-sea canyons off Western Australia through traces of genetic material in the water.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, the discovery happened while researchers identified 226 marine species living in an ecosystem far below the ocean's surface.

The research team was studying underwater canyons near the Ningaloo coast. It used environmental DNA, or eDNA, to identify animals that had recently passed through the area.

During a 2020 expedition aboard the Schmidt Ocean Institute's RV Falkor, the team collected nearly 200 water samples at five depth levels in two canyons — Cape Range and Cloates — reaching about 2.8 miles below the surface.

They then matched fragments of DNA shed through mucus, skin, feces, and other tissue against genetic databases. That analysis, published in March in the journal Environmental DNA, showed evidence of a giant squid in both canyons.

Giant squid are rarely detected at all. Scientists had documented a giant squid in Western Australian waters only twice before. The study's co-author, Lisa Kirkendale, said in a Curtin University press release that the last time scientists found evidence was over 25 years ago.

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The study also identified species not previously recorded in Western Australia's waters, like the faceless cusk eel and sleeper shark.

Researchers said much of life in the deep ocean remains undocumented.

"We found a large number of species that don't neatly match anything currently recorded, which doesn't automatically mean they're new to science, but it strongly suggests there is a vast amount of deep‑sea biodiversity we're only just beginning to uncover," said Georgia Nester, the study's lead author.

The findings showed that different parts of the deep sea are not interchangeable. Each depth zone had its own distinct mix of organisms, and the two canyons also differed from one another.

Protecting marine life may require more tailored approaches rather than one-size-fits-all policies. Understanding what is there is often the first step toward protecting it.

Scientists are increasingly using eDNA to complement older methods such as cameras and nets. The technique can detect rare, fragile, or fast-moving animals that are easy to miss with traditional surveys. Even a single water sample can contain signs of many species.

This data can shape future conservation planning by helping decision-makers track ecosystem changes over time and identify areas that may need stronger protection. It also gives scientists a better way to monitor species without disturbing them.

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