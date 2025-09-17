Scientists develop centipede-inspired robot that could transform gardening: 'They could become a minimum viable product'

Weeding a garden on a rocky slope is a nightmare. Now imagine doing that for a living across hundreds of acres. That's the reality for farmers growing specialty crops like grapes and blueberries, where traditional wheeled robots can't handle the tangled, uneven ground.

According to a report in IEEE Spectrum, Ground Control Robotics is addressing this issue with a wild-looking solution: giant, robotic centipedes.

Georgia Tech professor Dan Goldman founded GCR and is tackling this problem, which is as much about money as it is about mud. The cost of weeding strawberries by hand can run a farmer more than $1,000 an acre. It's a huge expense that can make or break a season.

The solution looks like a giant mechanical bug.

Inspired by the way real centipedes navigate complex terrain, the GCR team designed a long, multi-legged robot that moves in a way that's almost like swimming through clutter. As the company's website explains, this "mechanical intelligence" means the robot's body does the hard work, not a complex computer. It can handle rough terrain, climb over obstacles, and even right itself after a fall, all without high-tech sensors.

The idea was born in a lab focused on how animals move. Goldman told IEEE Spectrum "that's where we started to see that we could have these robots not just be laboratory toys, but that they could become a minimum viable product."

FROM OUR PARTNER Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road. You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be. Learn more

Ground Control isn't alone in bringing creative tech to agriculture. One startup built a solar-powered robot that zaps weeds on its own. Researchers are also developing robotic bees to help pollinate crops, and another team created a sensing technology that lets farm bots identify fruit by touch.

For farmers, these "bug-bots" mean saving money on labor and reducing the need for chemical sprays. That's good for them and better for the planet, as it keeps herbicides out of our soil and water. The company is already testing its robots in Georgia, with a future vision of them working in swarms, eventually using jaws or even lasers to keep fields clear.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.