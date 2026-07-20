Scientists identify giant new dinosaur from a single bone found in Thailand

A single dinosaur vertebra uncovered in Thailand has led scientists to identify a new species of giant, long-necked dinosaur, showing how even a single fossil fragment can expand what researchers know about prehistoric life.

The newly named species, Uragasaurus kalasinensis, lived around 143 million years ago in a forested part of Southeast Asia, shortly before the Jurassic-Cretaceous transition.

What happened?

Scientists recovered the fossil at Thailand's Phu Kradung Formation, where scattered prehistoric remains are more common than complete skeletons. According to Science Alert, analysis showed that the vertebra carried a set of traits not seen together in any previously identified dinosaur.

Researchers classified the animal within Mamenchisauridae, a sauropod family known mostly from fossils found in China. Sauropods were the large, long-necked plant-eaters that included giants such as Diplodocus and Brachiosaurus.

Reported in Scientific Reports, the study was led by paleontologist Apirut Nilpanapan of Mahasarakham University in Thailand. The team used both visual inspection and CT scans to study the vertebra inside and out, focusing on details such as air-pocket impressions and a distinctive Y-shaped ridge pattern.

While other nearby sauropod bones were also excavated, the vertebra was the only fossil with enough clearly diagnostic traits to formally establish a new species.

Why does it matter?

Because mamenchisaurids had been overwhelmingly associated with China, the Thailand find broadens scientists' picture of where these enormous dinosaurs once lived. It adds to the evidence that the group also spread into what is now Southeast Asia.

Fossils like this help researchers trace how animals evolved, migrated, and adapted across ancient landscapes over millions of years.

The finding also shows how science often moves forward through incomplete evidence. Popular images of paleontology tend to focus on dramatic full skeletons, but many major breakthroughs come from isolated bones that require careful comparison and modern imaging tools.

What's being done?

Researchers are continuing to study fossils from Thailand's Phu Kradung Formation, along with other Jurassic sites in Southeast Asia, where fragmentary remains may still hold major clues about dinosaur evolution. Advanced tools such as CT scanning are also making it easier to detect subtle anatomical details hidden inside fossilized bone.

Regions outside the best-known fossil hotspots can still reshape scientific understanding. Building a fuller fossil record from Thailand and neighboring countries could reveal more about how dinosaur groups dispersed across ancient Asia.

Protecting fossil sites remains important, since they can be damaged or lost before scientists have the chance to study them properly.

"This discovery expands the known diversity of mamenchisaurid sauropods in Southeast Asia and provides new information on the geographic distribution and evolutionary history of the clade," the researchers wrote. They added that "Continued discoveries from the Phu Kradung Formation and other Jurassic deposits in Southeast Asia may therefore provide important insights into the early evolutionary history and biogeographic dispersal of mamenchisaurid sauropods."

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