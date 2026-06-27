Texas Stargate AI site saw 14 emergency calls, broken legs, and water called 'a luxury'

"While they're breaking records, they're harming a lot of people, physically and mentally."

Construction of a giant AI-focused data center campus in Abilene, Texas, is facing questions over site safety after injuries, frequent emergency responses, and claims that some basic worker protections were missing.

According to a recent Time investigation, records from Taylor County show 14 calls for emergency help at the Stargate site since December 2024, during the rapid buildout of what is intended to be a flagship hub in a $500 billion AI initiative.

What happened?

The Abilene project is backed by OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank, and has been promoted as a centerpiece of the U.S. AI boom.

Time's reporting identified multiple 2025 accidents, including three in which workers suffered serious leg injuries. Those cases involved a worker pinned under an excavator, another struck by falling glass panels, and a third who fell from a ladder.

Time also spoke with truck driver Daniel Gonzalez, who said he suffered a concussion when a chain hit him in the head as he unloaded equipment.

"They were cutting corners," Gonzalez said.

He is now suing two contractors, alleging negligence and broader safety failures.

Two electricians who spoke with Time also alleged substandard day-to-day conditions, saying handwashing stations sometimes lacked basic supplies and that managers referred to cold drinking water as a "luxury, not a right."

The companies involved pushed back on claims of widespread problems.

In statements to Time, Oracle described the site as "far safer than most," while DPR Construction said there is "no credible evidence" of systemic safety issues.

Why does it matter?

The Abilene site is part of America's fast-growing AI buildout.

While projects like this can bring jobs and local investment, accelerated timelines can create serious risks if safety measures, training, or emergency response do not keep up.

AI data centers are deeply tied to the power grid because they require enormous amounts of electricity and, in many cases, significant water for cooling.

AI can offer real benefits, such as helping utilities balance demand and integrate wind and solar power more efficiently.

Still, the downsides are substantial, including higher energy demand, heavier water use, cybersecurity and misuse concerns, and the possibility that households could end up paying more if grid upgrades and new generation are passed on through utility bills.

What are people saying?

Workers interviewed by Time described the conditions on-site.

"While they're breaking records, they're harming a lot of people, physically and mentally," one worker said.

Another added, "You feel disposable."

"There's a lack of communication, a lack of manpower, and a bunch of safety regulations they violated," Gonzalez said. "The site is just sloppy."

Responding to the criticism, Oracle said its partners operate with "a safety-first culture" and that worker well-being remains a priority as the company expands AI infrastructure.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.