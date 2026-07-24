Germany and Switzerland team boosts all-perovskite solar cell to 27.3%, targets 30%

The cell was run consistently under light for 770 hours (about 32 days).

Researchers have pushed a promising form of solar technology to a new milestone.

The team built a solar cell with 27.3% efficiency, which is one of the highest values reported for this technology.

The more efficient solar cells are, the more electricity they can generate from the same rooftop, solar farm, or building surface, helping lower energy costs while cutting pollution.

What's happening?

According to pv magazine, teams at Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB), Universität Potsdam, and Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa) created the solar cells using a bilayer made up of two materials: graphene oxide (GO) and a self-assembled monolayer (SAM).

Together, the layers outperform each material when they're used alone. The efficiency then increased from 23.6% to 25.1%.

The researchers then adjusted the "bandgap" — the recipe of the middle perovskite layer — so that it absorbed more sunlight, pushing the efficiency up to 27.3%.

The cell was run consistently under light for 770 hours (about 32 days) and still produced 90% of the power it started with — meaning there was barely any drop-off. Cells built the old way (before the GO/SAM bilayer) degraded faster and lost more power during the same test.

Why does it matter?

Solar cells that convert more sunlight into electricity can make clean energy cheaper and more practical for everyday use. If future solar panels can generate more power from the same footprint, homeowners could get more from limited roof space, while businesses and cities could produce more electricity without expanding installations.

This new solar technology has drawn major interest because it could be cheaper and easier to manufacture than conventional silicon-based designs. If researchers can continue improving both efficiency and stability, the technology could help speed the rollout of lower-cost solar products.

More affordable solar power can reduce reliance on dirty energy sources that contribute to harmful air pollution and planet-warming emissions. Cleaner electricity can support healthier communities while helping families and companies manage rising utility costs.

What's being done?

Much of the effort centers on interface engineering, which is the practice of designing and modifying the layers between different materials stacked inside a solar cell, rather than focusing on the main light-absorbing material itself, according to a 2024 study.

Further improvement may still be possible. The researchers said that lowering charge-transport resistance, improving perovskite quality, and better aligning energy levels could increase fill factor and voltage and potentially move efficiency beyond 30%.

"Overall, our findings demonstrate the immense potential of SAM-based all-perovskite multi-junctions and bring this promising technology a step closer to higher industrial readiness levels," the researchers told pv magazine.

The technology remains in development rather than ready for immediate purchase. Still, breakthroughs like this can help shape the next generation of solar products, which could eventually offer lighter, more versatile, and more efficient panels for homes, apartments, vehicles, and commercial buildings.

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