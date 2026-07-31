German diver finds hull timbers in Lake Constance that date back to the 1400s

Wooden boats rarely survive roughly six centuries unless the surrounding conditions slow the decay.

A recreational diver who spotted old timbers in Germany's Lake Constance may have discovered the wreckage of a boat built in the 1400s.

The unexpected discovery is giving archaeologists a rare look at medieval trade and travel on one of central Europe's largest lakes.

What happened?

Near Lindau, Germany, a diver noticed wood jutting from the lakebed. He reported the find to Professor Tobias Pflederer of the Bavarian Society for Underwater Archaeology, or BGfU, a group of roughly 100 professionals and amateurs, most of them volunteers.

Afterward, BGfU divers inspected the location in two separate dives. The exposed structure included framing and sections of hull, enough to suggest a vessel about 26 to 39 feet (8 to 12 meters) long and roughly 10 feet (3 meters) across, consistent with a cargo boat.

According to Divernet, radiocarbon testing by the Bavarian State Office for Monument Preservation dated the wood to roughly 1420 to 1450, placing the wreck in the late medieval era and well outside the team's initial expectations.

Lake Constance, which borders Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, has produced other historic vessel finds before. BGfU divers have located several dugout canoes there, and four other late medieval wrecks have turned up in the lake.

Why does it matter?

Wooden boats rarely survive for roughly six centuries unless the surrounding conditions slow the decay. Cold water, sediment, and low oxygen in a freshwater lake can do exactly that, shielding timber from breaking down quickly.

Archaeologists have long used radiocarbon analysis of organic material such as wood to estimate age ranges, so this wreck's significance rests on physical evidence rather than speculation.

The discovery offers a practical glimpse into how people once moved goods before roads and railways became dominant. Inland lakes served as major transportation routes, and a 15th-century cargo boat can show how communities traded, traveled, and built vessels suited to everyday commercial use.

Finds like this can also support museums, local heritage programs, and tourism by giving the public a clearer picture of landscapes people still live in and travel through today.

What's being done?

For now, the wreck will stay on the lakebed. Leaving waterlogged wood in place is often the safest choice when recovery would carry high conservation costs and risk damaging the timbers once they're exposed to air.

Even so, researchers can still learn a great deal from the site, including how the boat was built and how vessels were designed to navigate Lake Constance when it served as an important inland waterway.

The lake is also part of broader survey work. Divernet previously reported that researchers involved in the "Wrecks And Deep Sea" project documented 31 wrecks there using surface scanning, scuba, and remotely operated vehicles in waters that can reach 820 feet (250 meters) deep. Additional findings are expected after the project wraps up in summer 2027.

In that same survey, two deeper sites are thought to hold paddle steamers from the 19th and 20th centuries.

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