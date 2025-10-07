Major US product manufacturer transforms how its factories are powered: 'We are committed'

"Doing our part to help mitigate the risks."

Companies around the world are continually seeking strategies that are both cost-effective and efficient, and technological advances continue to make innovative clean energy sources an attractive option for large corporations.

The Daily Tribune reported that Unilever, the conglomerate behemoth behind major brands such as Dove soap and Magnum ice cream, announced the renewal of its deal with First Gen Corp. in the Philippines to source geothermal power for its facilities.

The deal reduces the company's carbon pollution and provides energy to seven of the company's production and distribution sites in the region.

As the Department of Energy explained, geothermal energy is generated from the heat deep within the Earth. Heat is released either through steam or water to produce electricity.

Because there is a seemingly endless supply of heat underneath the Earth's surface, it is a promising source of clean energy that continues to be developed and harnessed.

Large corporations transitioning to sustainable energy sources help secure a cleaner, cooler future for the world. In contrast with dirty fuels such as coal, oil, and gas, which release harmful pollution into the atmosphere and threaten all living things, geothermal energy helps curb pollution.

Although the announcement for Unilever sounds like great news, the company has been accused of greenwashing in the past. Greenwashing occurs when a company deceptively markets its products to make them seem safer for the environment than they actually are, according to the United Nations.

Unilever was investigated in the United Kingdom in 2023 for using vague, broad environmental claims that overstated how "green" its products actually are.

However, the people involved in the partnership were understandably excited by its potential.

"First Gen and Unilever share similar concerns over climate change, and are doing our part to help mitigate the risks by choosing to decarbonize," said First Gen chief customer engagement officer Carlo Vega.

"We are committed ... for our factories and facilities to achieve our operational and sustainability ambitions," Unilever sustainability lead Rondell Torres remarked.

