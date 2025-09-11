Government sets out to drill deep in Earth's crust in search of limitless energy source — here's what you need to know

Researchers are mapping the subsurface and comparing it with the heat demand above ground.

The world's unrelenting need for energy, as well as increasingly warm temperatures, is making the need for clean sources of power abundantly clear. And while solar, wind, and hydropower are all excellent options, geothermal power is becoming an increasingly popular potential source.

With that in mind, the Netherlands just announced that exploratory drilling efforts are being undertaken in and around the Amersfoort region in the province of Utrecht. The areas are being tested for potential geothermal resources.

Researchers are mapping the subsurface and comparing it with the heat demand above ground. The research is expected to be done by the end of 2025 to determine if the area is viable.

Geothermal energy is produced from heat below the Earth's surface. It is created through water or steam that can be extracted. And since there is a seemingly never-ending amount of heat within the Earth's surface, the possibilities are endless.

The burning of dirty fuels such as coal, oil, and gas releases harmful pollution into the atmosphere that threatens the health of all living things. And these fuels are also responsible for increasing global temperatures. Extreme heat events are happening more frequently for longer periods of time. So exploring geothermal energy is more important than ever.

The good news is, the Netherlands is not the only country heading down this path. Iceland has also been exploring its geothermal capabilities. Important technological advances are also happening at a rapid pace. Scientists and engineers at Quaise Energy recently developed microwave-emitting drills called gyrotons.

To move away from dirty fuels, individuals will also have to turn to clean energy sources.

That can bring your energy bills to or near $0, which is now easier than ever to do.

Going solar makes other energy-efficient appliances in your home, like heat pumps, even cheaper to run.

The problems facing our environment are tremendous, but with new clean technologies being developed, they are most definitely solvable.

