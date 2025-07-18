University launches bold experiment to drill 500 feet in search of limitless power source: 'A vital role in advancing ... innovation'

"This initiative stands as a cornerstone of the college's commitment to building a cleaner, more resilient future."

Solar, wind, and water get lots of attention when it comes to renewable energy. But scientists continue to explore other promising options, including geothermal energy.

With that in mind, the Brooklyn College campus for the City University of New York just announced the drilling of a 500-foot geothermal test well on campus. The hope is that geothermal energy will be used to power its West End Building, an important academic and student life center on campus.

As the U.S. Department of Energy explains, geothermal energy is generated from the heat of the Earth. Below the Earth's surface are reservoirs of hot water, and deep wells can either use steam or the hot water itself to generate electricity. And because there's a seemingly limitless amount of heat inside the Earth, it has the potential to save consumers tons of money.

The test well is part of New York's Decarbonization Leadership Program, and CUNY vice chancellor of facilities planning, construction and management Mohamed Attalla said in a statement that more renewable energy sites will follow.

Harnessing geothermal energy efficiently could be a significant step toward replacing dirty fuels such as coal, oil, and gas.

Burning those fuels releases toxic air pollution, negatively affecting the health of all living things. And the good news is that the Brooklyn College test well is only one of many projects focused on this potentially game-changing energy source.

Scientists and engineers from MIT developed gyroton drilling technology to better tap into the Earth's surface. And scientists in Iceland have been drilling into a magma chamber with the hopes of using it for geothermal energy production.

Academic institutions and businesses committing to using sustainable energy bring us closer toward a healthier, cooler planet.

But individuals can also make changes like choosing to install solar panels on their homes. Solar panels are the ultimate home energy hack as they can bring your energy bills to near $0, and EnergySage offers a free online tool that allows consumers to compare quotes from vetted contractors that can save customers up to $10,000.

For their part, the people behind the Brooklyn College project were excited about the potential.

"Brooklyn College is proud to play a vital role in advancing clean energy innovation," said College President Michelle J. Anderson. "This initiative stands as a cornerstone of the college's commitment to building a cleaner, more resilient future."

