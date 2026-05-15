Instantly worth $7.7 billion — startup digging for limitless underground energy goes public

The company began trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, and its shares climbed well above their offering price on the first day.

A major clean energy startup just got a significant vote of confidence from Wall Street.

According to a report from the New York Times, Fervo Energy — a Houston-based company working to make geothermal energy more viable and widespread — brought in about $1.9 billion from its initial public offering this week, for an opening valuation of roughly $7.7 billion. The company began trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, and its shares climbed well above their offering price on the first day.

That is big news not only for Fervo, but also for the future of around-the-clock clean electricity.

Unlike solar panels, which only produce energy when the sun is out, or wind turbines, which depend on weather conditions, geothermal plants can operate 24/7 by tapping heat from beneath the Earth's surface. In other words, the technology could eventually help deliver reliable electricity for homes, businesses, and fast-growing power-hungry industries without the planet-heating pollution associated with coal- and gas-fired power plants.

For consumers, that could mean a cleaner grid, more dependable electricity, and another domestic energy source that does not require continuous fuel purchases. For the planet, it could mean less heat-trapping pollution and less reliance on fossil-fuel plants during times of high demand.

Geothermal power has traditionally been limited to places with especially favorable geology, including parts of California, Nevada, and Iceland. But, as The Times reported, Fervo is among a newer group of companies trying to broaden geothermal by using drilling approaches developed in the oil and gas industry.

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Put simply, the company drills deep wells into hot rock, creates underground fractures between them, and pumps water through the heated rock. The water returns to the surface hot enough to create steam and spin turbines that generate electricity.

Fervo is building its first commercial geothermal plant, Cape Station, in Utah near Milford. The company expects the project to start sending electricity to the grid this year and eventually reach at least 500 megawatts of capacity. Fervo has already lined up customers, including Google and Southern California Edison, per the Times.

The broader opportunity is substantial. Geothermal supplies only about 0.4% of U.S. electricity, but deep underground heat exists in many places. If companies can show they can tap that heat affordably and reliably, geothermal could become a much larger part of the clean energy mix alongside solar, wind, and storage technologies.

That possibility matters even more as electricity demand rises. Data centers and AI infrastructure are expected to put additional strain on the grid in the years ahead. A source of always-on clean energy could help utilities meet that demand while reducing pollution.

There are still hurdles. Geothermal drilling remains expensive, and investors will be watching closely to see how these underground systems perform over time. Some critics also worry about risks such as seismic activity and groundwater impacts.

Even so, supporters say costs could come down as companies refine and scale up drilling techniques, similar to how the oil and gas industry became more efficient over time. If that happens, geothermal could become a powerful complement to the cleaner energy sources already expanding across the country.

The company's strong market debut suggests investors believe that the future may be closer than many once assumed.

"It's a real signal of confidence to the industry," Kate Adie, a research analyst at Wood Mackenzie, told The Times. "It's signaling to investors that this is something that there's confidence in, and it can work, and it can be repeatable, and it can be scalable."

Fervo CEO Tim Latimer also told The Times that the IPO gives the company "the capital needed to actually grow at the pace we've always wanted to" and keep "putting gigawatts on the grid."

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