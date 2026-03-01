Officials celebrate nation's first project set to power 10,000 homes using the Earth's heat: 'A genuine game-changer'

The Earth's core is nearly as hot as the surface of the sun, according to scientists, and that underground heat can be used to help geothermal power plants generate electricity. For homes that get to benefit, that power never runs out.

The BBC reported that the United Downs plant near Truro in Cornwall is the first in the United Kingdom to generate electricity from deep geothermal energy. According to the BBC, the project required Geothermal Engineering Ltd to drill the deepest inshore well in the U.K. after nearly two decades of development. In the process, water heated to nearly 200 degrees Celsius (392 degrees Fahrenheit) by hot granite rock is brought to the surface to drive turbines.

"This project is a genuine game-changer. For the first time, we're tapping into 'always-on' green power in the U.K., providing a steady stream of clean, homegrown energy," an Octopus Energy spokesperson told the BBC.

This project is not just a game-changer for energy production but also for electric vehicle production. According to the BBC, the site will also extract 100 tonnes (110 tons) of lithium carbonate annually, enough for batteries in 1,400 electric vehicles. The demand for lithium could increase by 12 to 45 times in the 2020s, per the British Geological Survey cited by the BBC.

The U.K. is not the first to invest in geothermal power. In the U.S., Massachusetts is the first in the states to use the Earth to power a neighborhood heating and cooling system. Officials in other regions have approved new and renewable ways to lower energy bills for thousands of homes, such as community solar in Delaware, Illinois, and New York.

Projects like this show how steady clean energy can and does work at scale. Readers interested in getting involved can explore clean energy options at home, such as installing solar panels.

