Energy company sets out to dig for limitless power source thousands of feet below ground — here's what's happening

A Swiss energy company has passed the initial safety tests to help harness unlimited clean energy from the earth, per ThinkGeoEnergy.

Geo-Energie Jura AG began geothermal simulation tests in June to test how well water can flow through the rock in a future reservoir.

The simulation included temperature measurement at 3,986 meters and a borehole casing at 3,800 meters. The testers calibrated eight seismometers after placing them at the bottom of the borehole. Water injection activity started on July 8 and stopped on July 14 after reaching the threshold twice. Various testing and monitoring continued until July 31.

Scaling the testing in stages to pause for analysis, as the company has done, is vital to reducing earthquake risks. By the end of testing, researchers recorded 3,387 very low-magnitude seismic events that quickly decreased as water injections stopped.

To ensure safety, researchers continuously monitor activity and collect data. The second phase will include geothermal reservoir stimulation if it continues to meet safety guidelines.

Geothermal heat derives from beneath the surface. It's harnessed by power plants, heat pumps that directly heat and cool buildings, and enhanced geothermal systems such as the Geo-Energie Jura AG project to create electricity. As the hot water or steam from the underground reservoir reaches the surface, it drives turbines connected to electricity generators.

Hot springs and geysers are naturally occurring hydrothermal sources of this energy. However, sometimes drilling wells is necessary.

This energy source can transform society thanks to its reliable and limitless supply from the planet's constantly replenished internal heat. Unlike solar or wind, it's available regardless of the weather. Its low carbon emissions also reduce pollution, enabling a cleaner and healthier environment for all.

Plus, the savings on home systems can be massive.

The average payback period to offset installation is five to 10 years, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Once built, these systems have lower maintenance costs than HVACs and can increase home resale value, according to ABE Heating and Cooling.

Some states and local governments may also provide incentives for homes and businesses to install them. On average, these systems can reduce energy bills by as much as 70%.

A global green energy transition is easier with more options, including solar panels, nuclear plants, and biofuels. One energy CEO thinks geothermal has the potential to replace highly polluting fossil fuels. In 2026, Iceland will produce the first tunnel to a magma chamber.

