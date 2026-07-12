Camouflaged Genesis SUVs at a California charger spark buzz over the long-rumored GV90

The absence of a B-pillar to accommodate coach doors could pose concern.

Photos of two disguised Genesis SUVs plugged in at a California charging station have sparked online speculation among EV enthusiasts, with several Reddit users concluding the test vehicles may be the upcoming Genesis GV90.

What happened?

In a Reddit post, the person who uploaded the images said the vehicles were spotted on July 3 at a charger in Kettleman City, California. They also pointed out possible front adjustable air shocks and said the SUVs were fitted with 22-inch wheels.

Discussion quickly shifted to identification, and multiple commenters suggested Genesis' upcoming GV90. Citing the first image, one user said a handle for coach doors appears to be visible and added that Genesis would reveal the model on September 9, according to the thread.

Much of the conversation leaned more on theory than verification, with users debating possible features such as a new eM platform, a 115-kilowatt-hour battery and a scrolling center display. Other commenters argued over whether that door design is useful, luxurious, or a safety risk, with one comment mentioning the absence of a B-pillar to accommodate coach doors could pose concern.

Why does it matter?

Even without official confirmation from Genesis, the sighting highlights the growing competition in the premium EV market. Another option could give shoppers more choice in a segment where families and road-trippers are looking for more cargo room, comfort, and range.

Electric vehicles can also offer major ownership benefits beyond futuristic styling. Many EV owners can save money on fuel costs because electricity is often cheaper than gasoline, and they typically require less routine maintenance since they do not need oil changes and have fewer moving parts than gas-powered cars.

In fact, a University of Michigan study found that people may save up to $13,000 when purchasing a used EV compared to a similar gas-powered vehicle of the same size.

For people thinking about buying an electric vehicle, flagship models often introduce battery, software, and charging improvements that can eventually influence more affordable vehicles as well.

What's being done?

If Reddit commenters are correct, Genesis is in the familiar pre-launch testing stage, putting camouflaged prototypes through real-world conditions, including public charging stops. That gives automakers a chance to gather data outside controlled settings.

Consumers do not have to wait for a new flagship SUV to benefit from the EV shift. Charging an EV at home often costs less than using public chargers, but basic Level 1 charging tends to be slow. Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates for faster Level 2 home charger installations.

That kind of home setup can make EV ownership much easier, especially for commuters who want to start each day with a fuller battery. And as more models hit the market, shoppers stand to gain from more choice, lower fueling costs, and fewer trips for routine service.

For now, the sighting remains a crowd-sourced preview, with most commenters coming to the consensus that the mystery vehicle the Redditor saw is the GV90.

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