Hidden inside two plain white boxes outside Detroit is GM's high-stakes battery bet to make EVs thousands cheaper

"Once you learn how to make the recipe in Wallace, then you've got to figure out, well, how do you make this in high volume?"

Inside a newly opened battery development site at Warren Tech Center, General Motors is trying to create a less expensive EV battery.

GM reportedly views the project as an important piece of its broader $900 million EV investment. From the outside, though, the two modest off-white buildings suggest that GM sees them as part of its effort to lower electric vehicle prices by thousands of dollars.

According to TechCrunch, the work could allow the automaker to introduce new, lower-cost batteries about a year sooner than previously expected.

What's happening?

To move lithium-manganese-rich battery chemistry out of the lab and toward mass production, GM has opened a new Battery Cell Development Center outside Detroit. The chemistry is known as LMR.

GM says LMR could offer a balance between performance and price, with energy density approaching that of today's costlier nickel-manganese-cobalt batteries and costs closer to lithium-iron-phosphate packs.

The automaker has also said that in a vehicle like the Chevrolet Silverado EV, the chemistry could retain most of the truck's 400-plus-mile range while reducing costs by at least $6,000.

For GM's battery team, led by vice president of battery and sustainability Kurt Kelty, the chemistry is expected to play a major role in the company's plans.

"That is really going to be our bread and butter," Kelty told TechCrunch. "That is going to be our main product line."

The facility can make about 2,500 cells per day as GM tests whether battery improvements proven in smaller research runs can translate to large-scale manufacturing.

Why does it matter?

Battery cost remains one of the biggest reasons EV sticker prices stay high. If GM can meet its goal, lower-cost batteries could help bring electric models closer in price to comparable gas-powered vehicles.

More affordable EVs could also increase access to lower fueling and maintenance costs, especially as gas prices rise. GM is also trying to preserve long driving range.

Even as EV sales worldwide have continued to grow, GM has weathered recent financial setbacks while reshaping its electric-vehicle strategy. The company is now counting on cheaper batteries to strengthen its position as buyers weigh both convenience and value.

What's being done?

GM built the center to connect early battery discoveries with the demands of actual manufacturing. Mo Gallegos, head of BCDC at GM, described the goal this way.

"The BCDC is intended to bridge the gap," Gallegos said, per TechCrunch.

The site serves as a larger pilot operation where engineers can refine production methods before transferring them to GM's much bigger battery plants in Tennessee and Ohio. Each test run there costs about $200,000, much less than doing the same work at a full-scale factory.

GM is also using AI and advanced computer modeling to accelerate the process. The company said it has spent more than 150 million CPU hours simulating LMR and built a digital twin of the entire facility, including its wiring and mixing systems, to catch problems before they slow production.

Kelty said the next challenge begins after the recipe works in research settings.

"Once you learn how to make the recipe in Wallace, then you've got to figure out, well, how do you make this in high volume?"

If the effort works, GM could have LMR-powered vehicles on the road by 2028.

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