Startup announces massive investment to fix one of biggest frustrations with electric cars: 'We do believe we can be in the next generation'

The new funding will help ramp up production.

According to Reuters, GDI, a battery startup based in Rochester, New York, just raised $11.5 million to help fix one of the biggest frustrations with electric cars — slow charging.

The company's goal? Get electric vehicles charged in under 15 minutes and drive longer on a single charge. That means less time at public chargers, more time on the road, and fewer gas-powered cars on it.

GDI said its new battery anodes, made from silicon instead of graphite, hold 30% more energy than the ones used in most EVs. That helps EVs go farther without needing to stop for a charge — a major win for commuters and drivers in rural areas. The anodes also charge much faster, making daily EV use more practical.

This isn't just about convenience. Faster charging and longer range can help more drivers ditch gas-powered cars, which are a top source of pollution tied to asthma and heart disease. The less gas we burn, the healthier our air gets.

GDI's technology isn't just faster — it could also help cut dependence on overseas materials. Right now, more than 90% of the graphite used in EV batteries is refined in China, according to Reuters. GDI's silicon anodes can be made closer to where the cars are built — in the U.S. and Europe, which could lower costs and cut shipping pollution, too.

The new funding, led by Helios Climate Ventures, Impact NY, and InnoEnergy, will help GDI ramp up production at its pilot plant in the Netherlands over the next two years. CEO Rob Anstey told Reuters the company has already signed a development deal with an EV battery maker. GDI expects to have its tech in drones and medical devices in 24 to 30 months and in cars on the road by 2030.

"Normally it takes about five years" to get into an EV program, Anstey said. "We do believe we can be in the next generation of EVs."

EVs already help cut fuel costs. Charging one at home is even cheaper when paired with solar panels — and cleaner, too.

Faster charging. Cleaner air. Less pollution. It's not here yet — but it's coming.

