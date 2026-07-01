Video shows Ohio gas station completely covered by massive mayfly swarm

"I will never complain about the 3 flies in my home again."

A Reddit video from Toledo, Ohio, shows a gas station seemingly swallowed by mayflies, and the clip drew both fascination and disgust from viewers on the r/NatureIsF***ingLit subreddit.

To some commenters, the spectacle pointed to more than just a bug nightmare, and instead it may reflect life-sustaining conditions in nearby Lake Erie.

What happened?

In a short post on Reddit, the uploader described the scene as "A gas station in Toledo, Ohio, completely blanketed by a massive swarm of Mayflies."

(If the video doesn't show up or play on your end, click here.)

The video makes the station look almost hidden under the insects, with the pumps and building coated so heavily that the stop resembles either a wildlife special or, for bug-averse viewers, something out of a horror film.

People familiar with the region said the sight is startling but not unheard of, noting that summer mayfly hatches are a recurring feature around big waterways including Lake Erie.

Other commenters focused on why the insects appear in such numbers at all, with one saying "it's usually an indication of a healthy lake." Another elaborated on the sight.

"Mayflies are aquatic insects, they like unpolluted water with ample prey," they wrote. "Their adult stage is extremely short-lived (as short as 5 minutes!), just enough time to reproduce, so they synchronize their emergence and form these massive mating swarms."

Why does it matter?

Because mayflies spend their early life in the water, a huge hatch can suggest the lake is in decent condition for them to survive there. That is why some users interpreted the swarm as encouraging news rather than just a nuisance.

That has wider importance because healthy lakes help sustain recreation, tourism, fishing, and surrounding local businesses. The insects themselves become a food source for birds, fish, and other animals during their short adult stage.

Gas stations, storefronts, and roadside lighting can pull in large numbers of insects, gathering swarms in the very places where people are driving, working, and stopping.

What are people saying?

Responses in the thread ran from local familiarity to environmental reflection to outright disgust.

"Cedar Point during mayfly season is insane," a viewer wrote. They form carpets on the ground. Riding after dusk takes dedication."

"I will never complain about the 3 flies in my home again," an astonished commenter declared after a NSFW reaction.

"When I lived by the Mississippi River it was time to get the snow shovels out!" a user replied in response to a commenter who suggested sweeping the area. "Gas stations and little stores turned all their lights off at night."

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