New York must choose the BQE's future, and many seek to reduce noise, pollution, and danger

An approach centered on transit, safer streets, and community needs could begin to repair some of the damage.

A new video drew fresh attention to one of New York City's most bitter infrastructure fights: what comes next for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

The debate is about far more than concrete. At its core is the question of whether the city will keep sacrificing neighborhoods to car traffic.

What happened?

In "Transportation as Atrocity: A Brief Investigation," Ray Delahanty, creator of the CityNerd YouTube channel, laid out why the aging BQE has become much more than an engineering problem.

The video's description presented it as an investigation into "car-dependent highway infrastructure, its human cost, and the alternative path for the BQE corridor."

Delahanty said New York is "overdue to make a decision on the future of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway" and framed that choice as whether the city will "double down on the insanely bad ideas of the [former city planner] Robert Moses era" or "chart a new course."

Throughout the video, Delahanty frames the BQE as a case study of how past planning decisions ripped through communities, leaving residents with noise, pollution, and danger in exchange for moving more cars.

Why does it matter?

The BQE cuts through some of the country's densest neighborhoods, meaning whatever happens next will shape daily life for nearby residents, from air quality and street safety to public space and whether getting around without a car becomes easier or harder.

Rebuilding or preserving highway-heavy capacity could lock in many of the same harms for decades. A different approach — one centered on transit, safer streets, and community needs — could begin to repair some of that damage instead of extending it.

New York is not alone in confronting this question. Cities across the country are grappling with aging urban highways that have divided neighborhoods and worsened pollution, and the BQE has become one of the clearest examples of that broader reckoning.

The decision New York makes will say a great deal about whether the city is prepared to prioritize residents over traffic throughput.

What are people saying?

The video's comments section generated a lot of debate, with many responses focusing on the BQE's negatives and possible solutions.

One commenter replied, "Trains make noise. Very loud for a few seconds while they wiz past. Freeways make noise that never stops."

"I lived next to the BQE for 7 years and I was sick constantly," another added. "Doctors couldn't pin it down, I just got Bronchitis on a quarterly basis and for a 6 months stretch of my life I had a constant hacking cough and doctors couldn't do anything about it."

"If freight movement is that important, then ban personal vehicles on the BQE," a third replied.

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