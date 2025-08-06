Engineers make key breakthrough in quest for limitless energy device: 'We are more than thrilled'

This process uses electromagnetic waves to boost and direct charged particles inside plasma.

Scientists and researchers worldwide are looking for technological breakthroughs that improve clean energy efficiency. One exciting area that continues to draw a lot of focus is the field of fusion energy.

According to the Department of Energy, fusion energy is produced when two nuclei produce a new nucleus. This releases a lot of energy. In fact, it is the process that powers the sun.

To replicate that here on Earth, scientists are trying to figure out how to heat plasma up to a hundred million degrees Celsius so electrons in atomic nuclei can be freed.

A company called General Atomics has announced it completed a shipment of materials to the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority to be used in its Mega Ampere Spherical Tokamak Upgrade machine, which is a next-generation fusion experiment.

This involves a new method for heating plasma called Electron Bernstein Wave heating. This process uses electromagnetic waves to boost and direct charged particles inside plasma.

Figuring out fusion technology would be a massive game-changer, as it would mean nearly unlimited amounts of clean energy. This would lower energy costs for everyone and lead to a cleaner, cooler future, as the process does not require the burning of dirty fuels such as coal, oil, and gas.

This is extremely important, as NASA observed that extreme heat events have doubled over the past 40 years.

Incredibly, this is only the latest breakthrough in the field. General Atomics has also announced its Fusion Synthesis Engine, or FUSE, which is a piece of software designed to help researchers from around the world collaborate.

Meanwhile, scientists at California's Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory announced they induced "fusion ignition" twice. This means they were able to produce a reaction that puts out as much or more energy than it takes in while fusing atoms.

Leaders at General Atomics were excited about entering this next phase of testing in collaboration with the UKAEA.

"We are more than thrilled," said Wayne Solomon, a vice president of magnetic fusion energy.

Paul Stevenson of the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority said, "The new EBW heating system will enable UKAEA scientists, and scientists from around the world, to increase their plasma physics knowledge to support the commercialization of fusion energy."

