'I had never seen anything quite like it': Blob of foam on a lotus leaf reveals tree frog's eggs

The find shows how much wildlife activity can fit into small habitats.

A strange patch of yellow foam sitting on a leaf is gaining attention online after an Instagram user photographed it and shared how it was formed.

After researching the blob, the user discovered that it may have been created by a frog as a nesting spot for its eggs.

What happened?

In the post, Abhijit Upadhye (@abhijitupadhye) shared an interesting sight from Soil2Soul Farm in Tambdi, India. The image centered on an unusual foam patch on a lotus leaf that he had noticed while walking around a pond.

"At first glance, it seemed insignificant. Yet it immediately fascinated me because I had never seen anything quite like it before," Abhijit explained. "Curious, I looked it up and discovered something remarkable: Certain frogs create foam nests, carefully whipping mucus into a blanket of bubbles and laying their eggs within."

Abhijit said the foam helps protect the frog eggs from harsh conditions and predators and will eventually release tadpoles into the water below.

Why does it matter?

For some frogs, a foam nest is a practical way to improve survival odds for their eggs.

The find also shows how much wildlife activity can fit into small habitats, including ponds, wetlands, and even a single lotus leaf.

Frogs play an important role in ecosystems by feeding on insects and by serving as indicators of environmental health, so signs of successful breeding can suggest a habitat is functioning well.

"Every living creature is driven by the same fundamental instinct: to protect its genes and give the next generation the best possible chance of survival," Abhijit added. "... Sometimes, the greatest lessons in evolution and survival don't come from textbooks or documentaries. They arrive quietly, disguised as a blob of foam on a lotus leaf."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.