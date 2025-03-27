Scientists stunned by discoveries after studying electric bills from thousands of homes: 'A negative trend'

Findings from the Fraunhofer Institute show that many solar panels aren't delivering the power they promise, and that's a big deal for your wallet and our energy future, according to a summary from the institute on Tech Xplore.

You expect to get what you pay for when you buy solar panels. However, research from Germany's respected Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE reveals that many PV modules are underperforming compared to manufacturer claims.

Researchers found a troubling pattern after analyzing over 70,000 solar panel measurements taken since 2012: Before 2016, solar panels typically met or exceeded power ratings. Since then, actual performance has increasingly fallen below advertised levels, with 2023 showing panels underperforming by an average of 1.3%.

"Since then, the data has shown a negative trend," said Daniel Philipp, head of the Department Module Characterization and Reliability at Fraunhofer ISE. "For the year 2023, this culminated in a negative deviation between the manufacturer's specification and our review of about 1.3%. A positive deviation was hardly ever observed."

The latest data shows minimal improvement. "In 2024, we observed a slight trend reversal, but still on average strong negative deviations of 1.2%," explained Philipp.

If you're installing solar, you might be getting less power than you paid for. Applied to Germany's 2024 solar additions alone, this 1.2% shortfall equals about 195 megawatts, equivalent to one of Germany's largest solar parks.

"The findings also make it clear how important a reliable, continuous and independent infrastructure is for the quality control of PV modules," said Professor Andreas Bett, Institute Director at Fraunhofer ISE, "especially when the German and European PV markets are over 90% dependent on imports of PV components."

This research underscores why independent testing matters, particularly as more people turn to solar to lower their electricity costs and reduce air pollution. With solar installations booming worldwide, honest power ratings are needed so consumers can choose wisely.

For now, if you're shopping for solar panels, consider that the advertised wattage might be optimistic. Look for manufacturers with strong reputations and seek independent performance verification to ensure you get the clean energy output you're paying for.

