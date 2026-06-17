New solar module squeezes more power from every square foot, setting world record

With less of the panel's active area blocked, more of the module can be used to produce electricity.

The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems has reached a new efficiency milestone. Its III-V germanium solar module achieved 34.4%, a step forward for a technology that could eventually squeeze more electricity and value from each panel.

According to CleanTechnica, this comes only a few months after Fraunhofer ISE set its previous mark of 34.2% earlier in 2026.

What happened?

In announcing the result, Fraunhofer ISE credited partner companies involved in the module.

"The solar cells were developed by AZUR SPACE, while the anti-reflective coatings on the front glass were provided by temicon," the company said in a news release.

The record was set with a III-V germanium solar PV module.

Unlike the 833-square-centimeter module that set the team's earlier 2026 record, the new version uses shingled-matrix technology. That approach relies on narrow, overlapping solar-cell strips bonded with conductive adhesive instead of the usual soldered copper ribbons.

With less of the panel's active area blocked, more of the module can be used to produce electricity.

Fraunhofer ISE explained: "This architecture enables direct cell-to-cell contact, thereby eliminating the need for traditional solder-coated copper ribbons. The key advantage: By eliminating cell interconnects, no active cell area is shaded. The resulting exceptionally high area utilization was a key factor in achieving the record efficiency."

Why does it matter?

Higher-efficiency solar modules can produce more electricity from the same amount of roof, land, or building space. That could be especially valuable in cities, on commercial rooftops, and in other space-limited settings where every square foot matters.

Advancements like this can help lower the cost of clean energy, cut pollution from dirty power sources, and improve air quality.

If you want to make the switch to solar, EnergySage can help save you up to $10,000 on your install and connect you with trusted local installers. If buying panels isn't in your budget, Palmetto's LightReach leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20% and has deals starting at $0 down.

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