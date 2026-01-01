Wedding guest shares 'ironic' debate with PG&E employee right before power outage: 'I told him ... his grid sucks at my house'

"I was able to run my AC the whole time."

When the power grid fails, most home solar systems shut down as well. One Redditor, however, found a workaround that kept the lights on with their battery storage solution.

The homeowner, posting to the r/solar forum, shared their experience of adding FranklinWH batteries and additional solar panels to their existing system. Unlike Tesla, Enphase, and other major brands, the FranklinWH setup kept both the original grid-tied solar and new panels generating power during an outage.

"I chose to go with Franklin's system because they're the only ones who can combine an existing NEM1/2 PV along with an additional non-export PV, have both charge batteries, and allow both to still be active/producing when the grid goes down," they explained.

Photo Credit: Reddit



They went on to add that, "I was at a wedding the other weekend where someone from PG&E was sitting at my table. He mentioned how he's not looking into getting solar/batteries for his house since he gets 30% off electricity rates and I told him I just installed both of those because his grid sucks at my house."





"Ironically, the next morning I had a blackout due to failing PG&E equipment … I was able to run my AC the whole time while watching both my NEM2 PV and new Enphase PV charge the batteries to power the house."

Pairing battery storage with solar panels helps protect you against rising utility rates and power outages, maximizing your home's renewable energy use.

Fellow Redditors were quite happy to hear how well the original poster's new system was working for them.

"Excellent post on a non-trivial install — thanks," one commenter wrote. "I ended up self-installing and had to go deep into the weeds — it sounds like you had to do the same thing but with a much more complicated system. Amazing that you were able to understand what was needed and actually get it working."

Pairing panels with heat pumps, or other efficient electric appliances, can really ramp up your energy savings.

