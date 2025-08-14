Expert shuts down dangerous energy myth spreading online — here's what you need to know

More and more folks online are pushing for honest chats about energy and what it really means.

A viral TikTok is clapping back at one of the most misleading arguments used to defend dirty energy — and people are relieved someone finally said it out loud.

In a short but impactful video, a TikToker (@radondaughter) calmly debunks the idea that burning fossil fuels doesn't heat the planet.

The clip responds to a comment claiming, "Fossil fuels do not cause heat waves" — a common line in climate misinformation circles that often pops up in debates online and offline.

The creator lets the science speak. First, they share a graph showing the steady rise in global temperatures alongside atmospheric carbon dioxide levels between 1880 and 2017, captioned simply: "Global Temperature and Carbon Dioxide."

Then they show another graph — this one tracking the rise in weather disasters over the years — alongside the caption, "A hotter planet leads to more extreme weather."

Here's the simple truth: When we burn coal, oil, and gas, they release gases that trap heat in the air. Over time, it's like the planet gets wrapped in an invisible blanket, which makes things warmer and throws weather out of balance — causing longer dry spells, stronger hurricanes, and those crazy heat waves people keep talking about.

And it's not just a headline in the news. These extreme events actually shake up communities, destroy buildings, and mess with everyday life for a lot of people.

The response video caught some attention.

One viewer asked, "Did that person not pay attention in science at all?" The creator answered, "Apparently not."

These kinds of myths keep popping up all over, so it's refreshing to see creators stepping in with real facts. More and more folks online are pushing for honest chats about energy and what it really means — while pointing to cleaner options like wind and solar that skip the whole burning process entirely.

