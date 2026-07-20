Florida recall effort targets mayor, 2 commissioners after AI data center approval sparks uproar

"Round one came in overwhelmingly, and we're ready for round two when the clerk calls us."

A Florida city's approval of a massive AI data center has sparked a recall campaign against three elected officials.

Residents in Fort Meade are trying to remove Mayor Jared Williams and Commissioners Petrina McCutchen and Matthew Taylor, arguing that work on the Stonebridge hyperscale AI data center moved forward has pushed aside community concerns.

What happened?

Fox 13 News reported that the Fort Meade Recall Committee submitted recall petitions on July 15 seeking the removal of Williams, McCutchen, and Taylor over their earlier support for the Stonebridge hyperscale AI data center.

Watchdogs of Fort Meade is supporting the recall while the project continues through the permitting process at the Southwest Florida Water Management District. Fox 13 also reported that organizers paid the required signature-verification fee through the Supervisor of Elections office in Bartow.

Recall organizers say the effort stems from concerns about alleged wrongdoing, the handling of funds, and possible conflicts related to the project. Committee chair Michael Bennett said residents felt their voices were not being heard.

"I feel like it was a good turnout, and that's what led this — people talking about it, discussing it, feeling like they were without a voice, and wanting to see a change that represented their views," Bennett said.

Taylor has previously defended the data center and questioned the funding behind the opposition, claiming foreign interests were involved. But Watchdogs of Fort Meade member George McNerney pushed back on that accusation. "We are far from being supported by any type of funding from China. This is a grassroots group," McNerney said.

Why is this concerning?

Hyperscale AI data centers are often promoted as engines of development, but they also raise concerns about energy demand, water use, land use, and whether surrounding communities will be left to shoulder the tradeoffs.

In Fort Meade, those concerns appear especially acute because the project is still moving through water-related permitting. The outcome could affect local resources and the city's future shape.

The controversy also reflects continued frustration in communities across the country, where residents are increasingly questioning whether public officials are prioritizing powerful development interests over neighborhood concerns. When people believe major decisions are being made without meaningful public input, trust in local government can erode quickly.

Local boards and commissions often make decisions that shape infrastructure planning, water management, taxes, traffic, and overall quality of life.

What's being done?

Fox 13 reported that the elections office now has 30 days to certify the signatures gathered in the first phase.

After that review, the officials named in the petitions would be allowed to file rebuttals. Those responses would reportedly be attached to the petition before another round of signature gathering begins, giving voters added context as the process continues.

If organizers clear that next stage, the issue would move to court so a special recall election could be set. Fort Meade voters would then decide whether the mayor and commissioners should stay in office.

"The Watchdogs of Fort Meade are local residents who own property and pay bills in the city, and who elected these commissioners to represent us in these decisions," McNerney said. He added, "Round one came in overwhelmingly, and we're ready for round two when the clerk calls us."

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