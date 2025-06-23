Car expert brings century-old Ford into future with incredible upgrade: 'We finally get to drive it'

One car expert has brought the gas-powered Ford Model A into this century with a "drop-in" EV conversion kit.

The Flash Drive Motors conversion kit allowed the Diss Repair team to update an old car for modern times. As reported by InsideEVs, the conversion made the Model A more "powerful, quiet, and comfortable."

The article explains that the motor is a NetGain Hyper 9, which has 125 horsepower, far above the 40 hp of the traditional engine.

On top of the power increase, converting a gas car to an EV can lower maintenance and eliminate fuel costs, which can help pay for the price of the kit.

The engines are also quieter and release no tailpipe pollution, helping keep dirty energy from affecting air quality.

For a simple breakdown of the process, the U.S. Department of Energy explained that these conversions involve removing the engine and replacing it with a battery pack, electric motor, and high-voltage cables.

In the video, the Diss Repair expert suggested that users could complete the project in as little as a weekend. He explained, "This thing comes completely configured, so you don't even have to break out your laptop."

Conversion kits like the one used in this project include all the parts you'd need to do it yourself. That includes the battery, which InsideEVs reported has a capacity of 25.7 kilowatt-hours.

A comprehensive conversion kit like this has a significant price tag: $25,000. Considering that new and used EVs have similar prices and newer features, a conversion might not be feasible for everyone.

However, car enthusiasts who love their Model A but want to save on gas might find such an investment worth the upfront cost.

For comparison, Classic.com reported that the Ford Model A has an average price of $19,551. The cheapest EV on the market, the 2025 Nissan Leaf, starts at $28,140.

With approximately an $11,000 difference in price, some people may spring for the new car, while others may like to update the Model A.

After completing the conversion, the duo in the video took it for a test drive. "This is the moment of truth," the man explained. "We finally get to drive it … not too shabby!"

Other car enthusiasts have tried similar upgrades to their older vehicles, including other Model As. Ford has also announced developments with battery recycling programs, helping make them more accessible.

With that said, it's no secret that $25,000 conversion kits and new EVs have a high price tag, but solar panels can offset those costs by helping you rely less on the power grid.

Whether you'd like to convert a gas-powered vehicle or buy a brand new one, choosing an EV is one of the best ways to save money and help the environment.

