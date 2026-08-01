Winter Storm Uri pushed a Texas man to buy an F-150, and now it can power his home in outages

The Lightning can provide power for about two to three days depending on use.

When Winter Storm Uri froze Texas in 2021, it left a lasting impression on homeowners who suddenly realized how vulnerable basic services can be during a blackout.

For one Texas driver, that memory helped guide their next car purchase, eventually buying a car that can act as an emergency backup energy source when the grid fails.

What happened?

According to a report from the Associated Press published in Fortune, preparedness took on new meaning for Kenneth Kovar, a 64-year-old Texas resident who lives northeast of San Antonio, after the 2021 freeze.

Although he kept his electricity during Winter Storm Uri, he still could not run his septic tank — a problem that later shaped his next vehicle purchase.

That experience was part of why Kovar bought a Ford F-150 last fall.

As reported by Fortune, certain F-150 models can be connected through equipment at a home's electric meter to keep certain home circuits powered during an outage.

Fortune explained that the F-150 Lightning and PowerBoost hybrid offer home backup options with the help of an adapter that connects the vehicles to the home.

The amount of time you can power your home using the truck depends on the model and size.

Fortune noted that Ford estimates the Lightning can provide power for about two to three days depending on use, while the PowerBoost hybrid can operate for up to five days on one tank of gas.

Why does it matter?

Ford is positioning the setup as a lower-cost alternative to a whole-home battery.

As Fortune noted, portable generators and whole-home battery systems can each cost several thousand dollars to purchase and install. By comparison, Ford's home backup power setup typically costs about $1,100 for professional installation of the equipment needed to use the vehicle as a home power source.

Instead of adding another large machine to the garage or yard, some drivers may be able to use a vehicle they already own as emergency equipment.

Extreme weather events are putting more pressure on power systems. For households that have already experienced outages or close calls, having another way to keep a few essential systems running can make a stressful emergency easier to manage.

Ford is not the only automaker adding home backup options to its vehicles. Fortune noted that Kia and Wallbox are collaborating to bring a similar system to Kia models.

Tesla offers similar technology, and General Motors has partnered with WeaveGrid on programs that let certain EV owners support grid reliability and power their homes when needed.

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