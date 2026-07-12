Brand-new Ford Explorer hit with $2,000 repair bill after rodents chewed through wires

"Dryer sheets might keep your laundry fresh, but they won't keep mice out of your home."

A $2,000 repair on a brand-new SUV might seem like the kind of problem a warranty should cover. In one driver's case, though, a Ford Explorer owner's unexpected bill was reportedly tied to rodent damage after animals entered the engine compartment and chewed on wiring.

What happened?

In a TikTok video later highlighted by Motor1, content creator Shira McManus described bringing in her new Ford Explorer and learning why the repairs were so expensive. "This might be the most random video I've ever posted. But we just spent $2,000 fixing our Ford Explorer that's brand new."

She summed up the cause in one line: "Because rodents got in and chewed a bunch of wires."

McManus said her mechanic recommended placing dryer sheets around the engine bay and near the battery to help keep pests away. However, commenters were quick to question that advice. One person warned, "No way! One comes loose from vibration or wind and gets caught in a belt or other moveable part and you're gonna have a big problem," prompting McManus to respond, "Ok removing them asap!"

Why does it matter?

Rodent-caused vehicle damage is more widespread than it may seem. Cobb Tire says 29% of U.S. drivers have dealt with it, including cases in which animals chew on internal components or turn wiring harnesses into nesting material, according to Motor1.

The issue comes down to a mix of animal instinct and human environments. Pest control company Coastal Spray says rodents gnaw on wires because of "Instinct, necessity, and dental health," while engine bays provide warmth, shelter, and tight spaces to hide. As neighborhoods, parking lots, garages, and green spaces increasingly overlap, wild animals are more likely to rely on human-made spaces for survival.

Once wire insulation is damaged, it can lead to malfunctioning electronics, vehicle breakdowns, or even an electrical fire.

What can I do?

The dryer sheet suggestion may sound like an easy fix, but experts appear split on whether it actually works. Some pest control companies say the scent may discourage rodents for a short time, particularly in enclosed areas, but only while the smell remains strong. Others are far less convinced. AAAC Wildlife Removal says, "Dryer sheets might keep your laundry fresh, but they won't keep mice out of your home."

Some drivers have also turned to electronic deterrents. One commenter recommended, "You are gonna want a beeping thing that people get for moles and keep it in your car and turn it on when you get out," adding, "(Coming from someone who tried dryer sheets and Irish Spring)." If you suspect rodents are already present, contacting a mechanic or pest professional may be the safest next step.

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