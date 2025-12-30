Driver shares honest thoughts after securing a free EV charger for his garage: 'I spent a lot of time on the phone'

"Barely over a month later, I have a free Level 2 charger installed in my garage."

While some drivers have concerns about the costs of switching to an electric vehicle, one EV owner proved that charging your vehicle doesn't have to break the bank.

EVs are an efficient mode of transportation that produce zero tailpipe emissions, per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Drivers of the planet-friendly vehicles already avoid the burden of paying high gas prices, but they can also save money by installing chargers at home.

Phil Thach (@PhilMakesVideos-r2v) shared a video on YouTube Shorts of newly installed charger. The Ford Charge Station Pro didn't cost a dime despite having a retail price of more than $1,300.

"I spent a lot of time on the phone," Thach said. "I called the dealership. I called Ford. I called Qmerit. I called my electrician. Kind of keeping everything going to make sure that things moved quickly, and barely over a month later, I have a free Level 2 charger installed in my garage."

In an effort to save even more money, EV owners might consider installing home solar, too. The technology can further enhance your savings from EV ownership by reducing charging costs.

In addition to Level 2 chargers, there are other dependable options for charging EVs at home. While it only took about a month for Thach to receive a Level 2 charger, one YouTube commenter asked what he used to charge his vehicle in the meantime.

"I used Level 1 charging with the little charger that came with my car," Thach responded. "It really worked just fine."

