Ford's affordable electric pickup is right-hand-drive ready, opening the door for Australia

"Once reservations open up I'll be signing up! Been waiting for years for this truck."

Drivers in Australia have reason to be excited after Ford unveiled new information about an upcoming electric vehicle platform that could eventually pave the way for its EV trucks to reach international markets that it doesn't always court.

What's happening?

In a recent video, YouTube creator The Electric Viking (@ElectricViking) reported that Ford has confirmed its upcoming budget-focused EV platform is engineered for right-hand drive. That underlying architecture is expected to sit beneath a midsize electric pickup, or ute, that could show up around 2027.

The creator explained the update was "phenomenal news" for Australian drivers hoping for a new EV truck in the market anytime soon. "The technical barrier is gone," the creator added.

The video explained that the truck will be built with Ford's "Universal EV Platform" at its Louisville Assembly Plant and is expected to have a starting price of around $30,000, information also reported by Electrek, which recently relayed a glimpse of the company testing it on roads.

"[The truck] is officially gearing up to be a massive global game-changer!" the creator wrote in the video's caption.

While Ford still has not announced an Australian launch, the creator said the company described the platform as globally capable and tied to its export plans. That has fueled interest in places like Australia, where the Ford Ranger is consistently one of the country's best-selling vehicles and dual-cab utes remain hugely popular.

One eager viewer commented, "Once reservations open up I'll be signing up! Been waiting for years for this truck."

Why does it matter?

If Ford can deliver a reasonably priced electric truck in right-hand drive, it could open up a category many drivers have been waiting for: a practical pickup-style EV that is neither oversized nor financially out of reach.

The development comes as competition intensifies. Plug-in hybrid and electrified trucks from Chinese automakers are already drawing attention in Australia, suggesting meaningful demand for lower-emission alternatives in a segment long dominated by combustion engines.

Beyond Australia, a platform designed for right-hand drive could also give Ford a clearer path into other markets that have historically had limited access to electric truck options.

What's being done?

Ford's apparent approach centers on a new universal EV platform designed to lower costs while serving multiple markets worldwide.

Even if the final sticker price exceeds $30,000, a more affordable electric truck could still disrupt the market. In Australia, that could put pressure on both traditional diesel competitors and newer electrified rivals, particularly if Ford can keep range, payload, and cabin space competitive.



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