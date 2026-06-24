Flying fish glide above the waves in surreal display of survival from predators

"The crazy part was looking in the water directly below them."

A Reddit video is giving viewers a front-row seat to one of the ocean's wildest escape acts: flying fish launching out of the water, skimming above the waves, and trying to stay one step ahead of predators tracking them below.

What happened?

The clip shows a flying fish gliding low over the ocean's surface in a coordinated rush that almost looks unreal. The original poster described it simply as "Flying fish gliding above the surface of the water."

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

What makes the video especially striking is the chase happening underneath.

"I used to watch them flying across the water, stunning sight," one commentator wrote. "The crazy part was looking in the water directly below them. Dozens of predator fish following them while airborne, waiting for them to land!"

Why does it matter?

For flying fish, this is more than a spectacular display. Their ability to burst from the water and glide on enlarged fins is a survival trait shaped by predation, giving them a brief chance to break away from danger even if it does not ensure escape.

The footage shows how tightly connected ocean food webs are. Just below the surface, it is a crowded contest for survival. This kind of predator-prey interaction helps explain how species evolve and why certain traits persist over generations.

What are people saying?

Commenters were delighted by the video, and many shared their own experiences with the fish.

"I remember seeing these off the coast of Borneo," one said. "Couldn't believe my eyes they were everywhere. Couldn't fathom why a fish needed to fly out of water."

"Seeing these guys out in the wild is something else. They fly wayyyy farther than you would think," added another.

"Mother Nature just be doing anything," joked a third.

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