After hurricane season, a Florida teen built a 282-pound home battery to rival Tesla Powerwall for half the price

The result is the Bild OffGrid Pro series.

For households in storm-prone areas, losing power can mean spoiled food, dead phones, and days of disruption.

A Florida teenager set out to solve those problems himself by building a powerful home backup battery at a fraction of the typical cost.

According to SlashGear, after last year's hurricane season, Noah Bild of Palm Harbor built his own backup battery system. The result is the Bild OffGrid Pro series, a unit that weighs 282 pounds, stores 9,792 watt-hours, and is listed at $3,995.

The device is positioned as a low-cost alternative to popular home backup options such as the Tesla Powerwall.

The battery is designed to help households get through outages without relying on a noisy and potentially dangerous gas generator. It also has wheels for easier movement around the house.

Bild's battery supports multiple output options and can be recharged from either the grid or solar panels. The inventor says it can keep a refrigerator running for roughly two or three days, which could prevent food spoilage.

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Backup power is becoming a necessity for many households, especially in places that regularly face hurricanes or other severe weather. While smaller portable batteries can keep phones and laptops running, larger systems can support essential appliances during outages.

Keeping a refrigerator powered can prevent food spoilage, while maintaining electricity for devices and household basics can help families stay connected.

Whole-home or near-whole-home battery systems can be expensive, putting them out of reach for many homeowners. A low-cost option could make battery backup more accessible for people who want more resilience without as much upfront investment.

Battery systems avoid the noise associated with gas generators, and pairing backup power with solar charging can provide added flexibility.

The unit adds to a growing list of battery-based alternatives. The Bild OffGrid Pro joins products such as EcoFlow's Delta Pro Ultra X and Tesla's Powerwall, both higher-priced options with more capacity and broader ecosystems.

EcoFlow's system can work with a Smart Home Panel for near-instant switchover to battery power, and it can be expanded with additional power cells. The Bild unit is a simpler, more affordable entry point for people focused on essential backup needs.

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