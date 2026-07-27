In Florida, retirees and environmentalists find common cause against AI data centers

This lack of support across broad swaths of the public has created unusual coalitions.

Outside the Spring Hill Branch Library in Hernando County, Florida, a small protest over a proposed hyperscale data center highlighted a much larger national battle over where AI infrastructure belongs.

In this case, many of the people resisting the project were retirees and conservative residents with the group Humans First, showing that while Americans are often divided, fighting new AI infrastructure is surprisingly bipartisan.

What's happening?

The Verge described the Hernando County demonstration as part of a national surge in opposition to AI-focused data center projects.

But the opponents to this hyperscale project are largely older, right-leaning residents expressing many concerns similar to those raised by progressive critics in other parts of the country. They say the project could reshape daily life while offering uncertain job benefits and putting added pressure on local water supplies and the environment.

Recent Gallup polling has even found that over 70% of Americans oppose local data center projects. This lack of support across broad swaths of the public has created unusual coalitions fighting the AI boom.

And while not all of the group's concerns would be shared by the political left, namely the potential threat of China undermining national security by influencing AI infrastructure, there are enough shared issues to create a coalition, per The Verge.

This Florida protest shows that AI's future will not be negotiated only in tech offices. It will also be debated in local communities, where people across the political spectrum are asking whether the promises of progress are worth the pressure placed on the places they call home.

Why does it matter?

Data centers may sound abstract, but the infrastructure behind them is deeply physical, including enormous buildings, around-the-clock electricity demand, cooling systems, truck traffic, and added pressure on local utilities.

AI is also becoming increasingly tied to the energy grid. The technology can create efficiency improvements in various sectors. Yet, the servers that power AI also require tremendous amounts of electricity and, in many cases, significant volumes of water for cooling.

The costs are often felt locally. Communities can face increased competition for water, greater strain on the electric system, land-use conflicts, and the possibility that costly grid upgrades could show up in customer bills.

Beyond energy and water use, critics also warn about AI misuse, security concerns, and unintended social consequences if growth outpaces public oversight.

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