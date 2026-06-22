Gov. DeSantis signs phaseout of toxic firefighting foam tied to cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'

"PFAS are everywhere, and they never, ever go away."

Florida is set to begin phasing out a firefighting foam long used on fuel fires as concerns grow over the PFAS compounds it contains. These forever chemicals and their links to cancer and other serious illnesses are a major concern for the officials, the community, and the firefighters forced to use them.

The new law could help curb future contamination of drinking water, soil, and wastewater systems while pushing agencies toward safer alternatives.

What happened?

HB 1019, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, starts a gradual Florida ban on aqueous film-forming foam, or AFFF, a firefighting product made with PFAS chemicals.

The measure, dubbed the Joe Cassello Act, takes effect July 1 and honors former state Rep. Joe Casello, a longtime firefighter who pushed for action on PFAS contamination before his death.

As Florida Politics reported, the law begins next month by banning AFFF for nonemergency training, instruction, and testing. It also requires anyone holding the foam to disclose their inventory to the state's environmental agency, according to Florida Politics.

The restrictions then tighten over time. By July 1, 2026, Florida will no longer allow AFFF to be sold, bought, or distributed, and holders will have to file disposal plans, according to Florida Politics. By July 1, 2029, possessing or using the foam will generally be banned, with narrow exceptions for airports, some military uses, and emergency situations where no alternative exists.

It also requires certain wastewater facilities to run PFAS tests every quarter and report the results to the state.

Sen. Gayle Harrell summed up the concern this way: "PFAS are everywhere, and they never, ever go away."

Why does it matter?

PFAS are a group of chemicals that have been used for decades in products including firefighting foam, waterproof materials, and nonstick pans.

They are known as "forever chemicals" because they can linger for a very long time in the environment and in the human body.

PFAS contamination can end up in local water supplies, wastewater systems, and even the food chain. Exposure has been associated with cancers of the kidney and testicles, thyroid disease, and other health problems.

There is also a financial cost. Florida communities have already spent years battling contamination through lawsuits and settlements involving chemical manufacturers. There have been major cases in Miami-Dade County, Stuart, Delray Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Boca Raton.

Preventing more pollution now could help lower future cleanup costs, water treatment expenses, and pressure on local budgets.

Treasure Island Fire Chief Trip Barrs, president of the Florida Fire Chiefs Association, told WGCU: "We've known for some time the ingredients in this foam are carcinogenic, and bad for the environment."

What's being done?

The law also sets up a transition plan, pushing the safety measure while still allowing time for the fire department to implement alternatives.

The Department of Environmental Protection must write disposal rules, keep a registry of PFAS-free foam alternatives, and provide grants to help fire departments and airports switch products.

The law also includes enforcement provisions. Violators can be fined up to $10,000 per day, plus additional penalties if they fail to report inventories or disposal plans.

The wastewater testing requirement could provide a clearer picture of the extent of PFAS contamination in parts of the state. While the sampling is informational for now, it could help guide future standards and protections.

"These are some of the strongest chemicals that can cause cancer and a whole variety of diseases," Harrell said.

Rep. Rob Long said the bill's passage carried personal weight: "Joe understood the science and the risks immediately. Seeing that work become law in his name is incredibly meaningful."

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