Florida crews fly drone into storm drain, then cut pipe open to rescue dog Fletcher

Responders were able to follow his movement and decide where to make access cuts.

A Florida dog named Fletcher is back home after a high-stakes rescue that combined quick thinking with cutting-edge tech inside a storm drain in Lee County, Florida.

After getting trapped in a drainage pipe, responders used a drone to monitor where he was underground and then opened the pipe at selected spots to get him out safely.

What happened?

On July 13, teams from the Fort Myers Shores Fire Department and Lee County Animal Control were called to the Portico community in Lee County after Fletcher crawled deep into a storm drain, Gulf Coast News reported.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the response began at about 8:45 a.m. To help pinpoint his location, the agency's Advanced Technology Support Unit sent a drone into the drain, giving crews a live view of where Fletcher was inside the pipe.

Responders were able to follow his movement and decide where to make access cuts. Gulf Coast News reported that several openings were made in the pipe before crews finally reached him.

Fletcher was safely removed and sent back with his owner.

Why does it matter?

The incident showed how tools often associated with law enforcement or infrastructure work can serve a practical purpose.

In Fletcher's case, the drone meant crews could avoid searching blindly for him, likely reducing the time spent digging or cutting and lowering the risk of causing additional harm by allowing the rescue team to make more precise decisions about where to cut into the pipe.

Drones are increasingly being used by emergency teams to assess hazards before taking action. They've also been used in other dog rescues, like when one North Carolina dog was swept away by floodwaters, and a drone pilot volunteered to help with the search, successfully reuniting him with his owner.

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