Spain's new floating ocean solar farm off Gran Canaria makes clean power and fresh water with a 12% boost

The surrounding sea breeze helps keep the panels cooler than comparable land-based systems, improving their efficiency.

Spain has launched an innovative floating offshore solar project that not only generates electricity but also converts seawater into drinking water.

According to a post by Engineering Facts (@engineering.facts_), the floating solar farm near Gran Canaria produces 85 megawatts of renewable electricity while using that same power to operate reverse osmosis systems that desalinate seawater on-site.

The project combines two critical resources, energy and water, in a single offshore installation.

Its solar panels are mounted on high-density polyethylene pontoons designed to move with Atlantic Ocean swells.

The surrounding sea breeze helps keep the panels cooler than comparable land-based systems, improving their efficiency and reportedly boosting power output by up to 12%.

The facility is said to produce 15,000 cubic meters of fresh water each day, helping meet a significant share of local demand.

Any surplus electricity generated by the system is transmitted back to shore via a submarine cable, thereby supporting the broader power grid.

Spain reportedly plans to build 12 additional facilities by 2029, potentially expanding the model to other coastal and island communities.

Projects like this are attracting attention because they address two growing challenges at once: securing reliable clean energy and maintaining access to fresh water.

For island communities in particular, energy and water security can have a major impact on utility costs, public health, and overall resilience.

Many islands rely heavily on imported fuels and face ongoing pressure from drought, population growth, and rising temperatures.

Increased access to clean energy can also help reduce air pollution and support more stable power grids, while reliable freshwater supplies benefit homes, schools, hospitals, and businesses.

Commenters were overwhelmingly optimistic about the project's potential.

"Brilliant. This is how the green economy starts and creates thousands of jobs," one person wrote.

Another praised the country directly, writing, "As usual, well done Spain!"

A third commenter highlighted the broader significance of the technology, writing that "floating solar shows how clean energy can support more than power," and help create "a more sustainable future."

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