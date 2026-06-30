Michigan engineer who helped expose water crisis sues EPA after dissent cost her council seat

After being removed from a federal drinking water advisory panel, Elin Warn Betanzo — a Michigan engineer known for helping reveal the Flint water crisis — is suing the Environmental Protection Agency.

What happened?

Monday's lawsuit seeks to restore Betanzo to the EPA's National Drinking Water Advisory Council, The Michigan Advance reported. Betanzo is the president and founder of Safe Water Engineering LLC.

In the complaint, she says the EPA violated her First Amendment rights, as well as the Administrative Procedure Act, Federal Advisory Committee Act, and Whistleblower Protection Act.

The filing says her dismissal came after she signed a "declaration of dissent" with hundreds of EPA employees. That statement criticized policies the signers said conflicted with the agency's mission to protect public health and the environment.

"Today I am continuing my fight for safe water by suing the Trump administration for violating my First Amendment right to free speech," Betanzo said.

According to The Michigan Advance, Betanzo was among those who helped bring light to the issue of the Flint water crisis after residents were exposed to water contaminated with lead.

Why does it matter?

Policies protecting drinking water determine whether families can trust the water coming out of their taps, whether children are exposed to lead or other contaminants, and whether communities can get answers when something goes wrong.

Advisory councils exist in part so technical experts can challenge bad decisions before they become public health disasters. Betanzo's lawsuit says specialists may face retaliation for criticizing agency leadership.

The lawsuit also raises questions about whether experts inside and around environmental agencies can speak openly when they believe policy choices are putting people at risk. Her complaint says that could mean fewer warnings, less transparency, and more obstacles to protecting vulnerable communities.

What are people saying?

Betanzo stated how she was aware of the narrative the Trump administration is trying to push, stating, "The administration fired me and my EPA colleagues to scare public servants into silence. I've fought for safe drinking water before, and I will not be intimidated."

The EPA, in an earlier statement cited by the lawsuit, said it "has a zero-tolerance policy for career bureaucrats unlawfully undermining, sabotaging and undercutting the administration's agenda as voted for by the great people of this country last November."

Betanzo's complaint said the response was "clearly intended to intimidate employees into silence" and added: "Everyone understood the 'zero tolerance' policy: employees will be punished for any public criticism of administration leadership."

The Michigan Advance noted that the EPA's press office did not comment on this litigation, claiming they are "keeping with a longstanding practice."

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