Texas was warned of a $1.8 billion screwworm threat weeks before the first cases were confirmed

"We are in this battle for — my prediction is — decades."

There was a confirmed case of a flesh-eating worm in Texas, and it's causing major concern for livestock farmers.

In May, before Texas recorded any cases of New World screwworm, lawmakers were told that if the parasite reached the state and spread widely, the damage could total about $1.8 billion, according to Texas Public Radio.

With infections now confirmed, state and federal agencies are trying to prevent further spread by expanding surveillance, establishing quarantine zones, and releasing millions of sterile flies.

What happened?

Texas was still bracing for the threat when the Senate's Water, Agriculture, and Rural Affairs Committee met on May 11. At that hearing, agriculture officials and researchers described the flesh-eating parasite moving north through Mexico, as reported by Texas Public Radio.

The warning turned immediate weeks later: on June 3, the USDA reported that a calf in Zavala County had tested positive for New World screwworm.

That was the first time the pest had been found in the U.S. since its eradication in the 1960s. Over the next several days, Texas confirmed four more cases, and officials announced a fifth on Tuesday.

Witnesses told lawmakers the consequences would reach beyond a single ranch if the parasite became established in Texas, potentially hitting livestock, wildlife, pets, and ranching operations across South Texas and farther north.

Why does it matter?

Although officials say the New World screwworm does not pose a U.S. food-safety threat, it can still disrupt production. Its larvae feed on living tissue in warm-blooded animals, leaving ranchers with injured livestock and rising costs. The worm can also enter pets, raising concerns for people with pets in the state.

Kaufman said the financial damage would not stop at infected animals. He told lawmakers a broad outbreak could strip $1.8 billion from cattle producers and the Texas economy through lower production and higher costs for veterinary care, inspections, treatments, medications, and insecticides.

Kaufman said that figure also leaves out Texas' wildlife industry, which adds more than $10 billion annually to the state economy.

Officials are responding by releasing sterile male screwworm flies. Because females mate only once, mating with a sterile male produces eggs that never hatch, which gradually cuts the population.

According to federal officials, roughly 4 million sterile flies are already being released each week near the U.S.-Mexico border, and planned production sites in South Texas and Mexico could significantly increase that number.

If successful, that approach could protect livestock, limit economic disruption, and support a more stable food system.

What are people saying?

Dudley Hoskins, the USDA's undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs, told lawmakers, "Screwworm is a serious concern for our state partners, and our livestock producers because of the damage and disruption it would cause to the U.S. livestock industry if not quickly identified and treated."

Kaufman offered a hopeful outlook, saying, "We have the ability to manage this pest. We will survive, and we are going to get rid of this fly again."

At the same time, Kaufman made clear the reality of the situation, warning, "We are in this battle for — my prediction is — decades."

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