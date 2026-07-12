Federal citations renew scrutiny of California's UC Davis primate lab

"Monkeys kept in tiny cages snap, attacking their own bodies in frustration."

Federal animal welfare citations are once again drawing scrutiny to UC Davis' primate research center, renewing a heated debate over how animals are treated in university laboratories.

What happened?

After the latest federal animal welfare citations, PETA renewed its demand that UC Davis close its primate research center, according to the Davis Vanguard.

The group said the U.S. Department of Agriculture cited the university for "three violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act, including the escape of three mice, one of whom died, and for locking monkeys in cages far too small."

Calling it a repeat problem, Dr. Lisa Jones-Engel, PETA's chief science adviser for primate experimentation, said, "This is the second time this year that UC Davis has been busted for cramming monkeys into cages even smaller than the minimum federal regulation allows."

Focusing on the size of the enclosures, Jones-Engel said, "These are large, intelligent animals, yet the university confined them to spaces barely bigger than half of a yoga mat. […] Monkeys kept in tiny cages snap, attacking their own bodies in frustration or lashing out at other monkeys."

The organization also cited a previously reported episode in which, it said, "escaped monkeys fought so violently that one lost two fingers."

For Jones-Engel, that incident and the new citations point to the same conclusion: "UC Davis' chronic failures make one thing clear: the university should shut down its cruel primate center."

Why does it matter?

For critics, the latest findings are more than technical violations. They are a warning about what can happen when vulnerable animals are confined in spaces that fail to meet even minimum standards.

Animal welfare citations at a major public university raise questions about oversight, accountability, and whether institutions entrusted with research are meeting basic legal standards of care.

The dispute also reflects how contested animal research remains. Supporters often argue that such facilities are carefully managed and play an important role in scientific work, while critics say repeated violations suggest the system itself is falling short.

What's being done?

As it steps up public pressure, PETA is directing people to its website for advocacy materials and free "empathy kits." The group frames that outreach with its motto, "animals are not ours to experiment on," and the added message that "every animal is someone."

UC Davis' California National Primate Research Center is offering a very different description of its operations. Its Primate Services program says it works to "ensure the health and well-being of the nonhuman primate colonies and to operate a centralized program that addresses all aspects of animal husbandry and health care."

According to the center, monkey care is handled by "a large staff of veterinarians, veterinary residents and animal health technicians," along with about 100 animal care workers who, it says, "feed the animals, keeps their housing areas clean, monitors them daily, and works to promote the well-being of the animals in their care."

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