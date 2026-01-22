Scientists make stunning discovery while studying satellite images of Earth: 'Revolutionized our view'

A decade-long study conducted by the European Space Agency shows just how fast ice is moving in Antarctica and Greenland. According to the ESA, per an article on Phys.org, satellite images show ice sheets in Antarctica moving at speeds of 1 to 15 meters per day.

What's happening?

The West Antarctic Ice Sheet increased its speed over time from about 10.6 meters per day to 12 meters per day, and ice sheets in Greenland are moving even faster at an average rate of 10 meters per day. The Jakobshavn Glacier is moving even more quickly at up to 50 meters per day.

Various factors are causing the change in speed, including ice sheets thinning and their withdrawal from their grounding line.

All of the data was taken from 2014 to 2024, with a new mission about to launch that will give continuous data on how the ice sheets are moving.

Thomas Nagler, CEO of ENVEO IT and co-author of the study, said in the article, "Sentinel-1 revolutionized our view of polar ice sheets by providing continuous, weather-independent radar measurements that reveal ice motion in unprecedented detail, transforming ice flow from a sparse snapshot into a dynamic, measurable process."

He added, "Building on this legacy, the integration of Sentinel-1 with the upcoming ROSE-L mission will further improve ice-flow observations, enabling more accurate and stable monitoring of ice-sheet dynamics."

The study can be found in the Remote Sensing of Environment journal.

Why are fast-moving ice sheets concerning?

Melting ice sheets can have disastrous consequences on the ecosystem and the economy. For example, crabs in Alaska are disappearing as they move on to colder waters.

In Alaska, crabs are huge for the state's economy. It's a $132 million-a-year business. Unfortunately, in 2022, the snow crab season was canceled because there were not enough snow crabs to fish. King crab season was also canceled the year before due to the same issues. The cancellations put everyone in the industry in jeopardy.

There are additional risks of the ice melting too, such as what is unearthed beneath it. Underneath are dead plants and animals, and as the organic matter decomposes, once the permafrost has melted, it releases gases that warm the planet.

The permafrost in the Arctic also contains high levels of mercury. As the permafrost melts, the mercury can be transformed into methylmercury, which can work its way up the food chain, harming humans and wildlife.

Additionally, ancient viruses lie dormant under the permafrost. While the likelihood of these creating another pandemic is low, scientists are taking it seriously.

What's being done about melting ice sheets?

The ESA's mapping is key to "measuring the effects of climate change," per the ESA's article.

"The speed at which glaciers and ice sheets move tells us the rate at which they discharge ice and water into the sea, feeding into estimations on future sea-level rise," the ESA added.

As scientists strengthen their ability to monitor changes in the ice, they can make more accurate predictions of sea level rise and changes in glaciers and ice sheets.

Individuals can help curb rising global temperatures and protect the ice sheets by switching to electric vehicles, using energy-efficient home appliances, and shopping secondhand. Every small or large effort to reduce carbon pollution makes a difference.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.