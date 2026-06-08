Family nervous about becoming a 2-EV household hears the same thing from drivers — 1 charger is usually enough

"We have 2 EVs, and the charger is only used once a week at most."

After discovering they would soon need a new car, a family took to Reddit to ask whether two electric vehicles would be enough to meet their daily transportation needs.

The original poster asked in the r/ElectricVehicles forum if it would be better to buy two battery electric vehicles or a BEV and a hybrid.

"I'm nervous about being a two-car BEV household," the user said.

Their hesitation was focused on the everyday routine, not just the vehicle choice itself. They asked, "Do we need two chargers? What happens if the power goes out/we don't have charger access?"

They were leaning toward one fully electric vehicle plus one hybrid.

However, EV owners in the comment section gave some firsthand insights and advice to ease the original poster's concerns.

"First ensure you can charge at home. Second, buy a BEV. Live life with your first BEV for a while, become comfortable with their pros and cons, and then decide if you want a hybrid or a second BEV," one of the most upvoted responses said.

Others addressed concerns about home charging, noting that most families aren't fully depleting and recharging both EV batteries every night. Because of that, commenters said, a single Level 2 charger is often sufficient for many households with two electric vehicles.

"We have 2 EVs, and the charger is only used once a week at most," one user said.

Several users also said concerns about losing power are often exaggerated, since gas stations can also lose electricity during broader outages. Others mentioned generators, home battery systems, and vehicle-to-home capability as possible solutions to their worries.

Going electric can also mean less exposure to swings in gas prices and lower maintenance bills. Savings can be greater for homeowners who charge at home, especially if rooftop solar is part of the setup.

Several commenters added that they will never go back to gas after making the switch.

One added that they've owned two EVs for seven years and they have "no idea what gas prices even are" in their area.

"We have 2 BEV's and no regrets," another said. "... With the cost of gas expected to be high through 2032 we're laughing all the way to the bank."

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