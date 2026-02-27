Tech enthusiast shares photos of stunning discovery in waste bin: 'It's unbelievable'

"It was just thrown into the trash?"

It's important to dispose of electronic waste properly. Improper disposal can waste money and harm the environment. But one person's trash is another person's gain, as a poster to the subreddit r/eWasteFinds demonstrated.

The post shows pictures of many phones, computers, tablets, and cameras. The caption underneath reads, "Here's what I found last year in the ewaste bin."

As people around the world use more digital devices, the amount of e-waste is also growing rapidly. The World Health Organization estimated that, in 2022, over 68 million tons of e-waste were produced.

This means a lot of perfectly good devices are getting thrown out when newer models arrive. And this has a terrible effect on the environment. Many materials end up in already crowded landfills, and the labor and production costs used to make electronics go to waste.

Many of our devices come with lithium batteries. The mining of lithium, while currently necessary to make them, also negatively affects the environment. Making good use of electronics is extremely important as it limits the extraction of more and more lithium.

Of course, there are many ways to dispose of electronic devices properly. It's important to know your recycling options in your community. There are even programs designed to help consumers make money from their old electronic devices.

With inflation and other economic woes continuing to hit people's pocketbooks, thrifting is also another extremely popular way to create a less wasteful, circular economy. The practice protects both your wallet and the environment. In fact, one study found that seasoned thrifters are saving about $1700 a year on secondhand clothing.

Commenters on the original post couldn't believe the amount of e-waste the original poster found.

One said, "It's unbelievable how many amazing devices were tossed as trash!"

Another was equally shocked: "More phones and more money than I have ever seen in my life, and it was just thrown into the trash?"

